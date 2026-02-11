Savannah Guthrie's Husband Begs the Public to Help Find Nancy After FBI Shares Photos of Her Potential Kidnapper

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, shared a heartfelt plea on Instagram regarding the possible abduction of his mother-in-law, Nancy. The communications consultant, 57, pleaded with the public to help find Nancy, 84, the same day the FBI released photos of her alleged kidnapper.

Michael Feldman Asked Followers to Help in the Search of Nancy

View this post on Instagram Source: @feldmike/Instagram Michael Feldman reposted the FBI's surveillance footage.

“Someone out there may recognize this person,” Michael wrote alongside footage of the suspect. “Please help us. Bring her home.” He also posted the FBI’s surveillance camera footage from Nancy’s home in Tucson, Ariz. Nancy was reported missing from her house on February 1, and three ransom notes have been sent to the Guthrie family since then, asking for cash in exchange for the elderly woman. She was last seen being dropped off at her house at around 9:50 p.m. by her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.

Kash Patel Unveiled Photos From Nancy's Security Camera

Source: NBC The potential abductor wore a ski mask and was armed.

Michael has been married to Savannah, 54, since 2014 and they share daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9. FBI director Kash Patel shared black-and-white photos of the potential abductor from Nancy's home camera. “New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie,” the politician, 45, wrote on X Tuesday afternoon. “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems," he continued.

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

"Law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance," he said. The suspect was seemingly armed and wore a ski mask, gloves and a backpack. An individual was later picked up and detained by police yesterday. The person was released in the early hours of February 11, and the case is still currently ongoing as no other persons of interest have been identified.

Savannah Guthrie Also Implored the Public to Find Her Missing Mother

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The 'Today' show host also shared the footage on her social media.