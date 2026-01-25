EXCLUSIVE Ex-Prince Andrew Was Using Daughter Princess Beatrice's Property Developer Husband to Plan HUGE Makeover of Royal Lodge 1 Year Before His Fall From Grace Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew was reportedly planning a secret refurbishment of Royal Lodge, with the help of Princess Beatrice's husband. Aaron Tinney Jan. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew was reportedly planning a secret refurbishment of Royal Lodge.

His 37-year-old daughter Beatrice's property developer husband Mapelli Mozzi, 42, was seen visiting the residence several times in November to advise on potential upgrades. At the time, Andrew was still clinging to his status within the royal fold, even as scrutiny over his ties to Epstein intensified. But after Charles also ordered him out of the $40 million Lodge as further punishment for his ties to the late s-- trafficker, sources have told us Andrew was planning to remain at the mansion for life and was eager to improve its condition. One insider said: "Before Charles' order to vacate the Lodge, Andrew felt relief at being permitted to stay put and started thinking long-term, including how to bring the house up to modern standards."

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, allegedly visited Royal Lodge in November.

A palace source added: "Given Edoardo's experience in high-end property development, it made sense for Andrew to bounce ideas off him about how a house of that scale could be refreshed." Mapelli Mozzi, the founder and creative director of Banda Property, was well placed to advise on renovations. Royal Lodge has been left to rot for years, with visible cracks and mold on exterior walls.

A royal source has acknowledged a "lot of work needs doing," to restore it to its former glory. Andrew is now expected to move into a private and much humbler, smaller residence on the King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, marking his transition into life as a "commoner." The episode has also cast a spotlight on Mapelli Mozzi, who shares daughters Sienna and Athena with Beatrice, and also has a son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, with his former partner Dara Huang.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is expected to move to a smaller residence, a source said.

Beatrice often refers to Wolfie as her "bonus son." Since the Epstein crisis engulfed his father-in-law, Mapelli Mozzi has kept a low public profile, appearing just once alongside Beatrice at a charity event for Borne in London last November. Beatrice has continued limited engagements, including visits connected to the charity, which holds personal significance as the organization linked to the hospital where she gave birth to Athena. Friends say Mapelli Mozzi has refocused on his business, primarily using social media primarily to promote Banda Property's multimillion-dollar developments.

Source: MEGA Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is focused on his business, a source said.