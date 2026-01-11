or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

OK! Audits Ex-Prince Andrew's Income Stream — As Mystery Grows Over How Disgraced Former Duke Still Funds His Lavish Lifestyle

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's financial income remains questionable after getting kicked out of Royal Lodge.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew remains at the center of an intensifying financial mystery, with renewed political and media scrutiny focused on how the disgraced royal continues to bankroll his luxurious existence despite having no clear or transparent source of income – and OK! has audited his lifestyle in a bid to get to the bottom of it.

Andrew, 65, has lived for decades in expansive, velvet-draped comfort, most notably at Royal Lodge, a 31-room Georgian mansion set within 40 hectares of Windsor Great Park worth around $40 million.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge for decades.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet since stepping back from public duties in 2019, following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his association with the convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, his visible income has appeared sharply at odds with his expenses.

The question of how Andrew – now known only as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles as punishment for his Epstein scandal – pays for it all has resurfaced amid growing outrage over his alleged sexual abuse of the late s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.

Article continues below advertisement

A committee of senior British ministers has requested further details about his finances.

Among those speaking out has been Robert Jenrick, the U.K.'s Conservative Party's shadow justice secretary, who said: "It's about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private and make his own way in life. He has disgraced himself, he has embarrassed the royal family time and again. The public are sick of him."

Andrew's only declared income is a Royal Navy pension from his service between 1979 and 2001, estimated at about $27,000 a year.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of A committee of senior British ministers requested details about Andrew's finances.
Source: MEGA

A committee of senior British ministers requested details about Andrew's finances.

Article continues below advertisement

That sum is totally insufficient to maintain Royal Lodge, let alone to have funded the purchase in 2014 of Chalet Helora in Switzerland for a reported $24 million.

Andrew acquired the lease to Royal Lodge in 2003 after making a one-off payment of $1.4 million following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Under the terms of the lease, he was required to spend $10.1 million refurbishing the property, a project largely completed by 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

He pays no rent but must keep the mansion in good condition to avoid eviction. A newspaper report last year estimated repair costs of around $2.7 million due to signs of peeling paint and black mold.

He has also faced reported annual security costs of $4 million after King Charles ended funding for his police protection. Until 2019, Andrew received official payments as a working royal. The last published figure was $336,000 in 2010, before funding arrangements were changed under then-U.K. prime minister David Cameron, who halted routine publication of royal finances.

After that, Queen Elizabeth II is believed to have paid Andrew an allowance from her private wealth, estimated at $1.4 million a year, which King Charles reportedly ended last year as pressure mounted for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

Much of Andrew's financial history remains obscured by secrecy. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has filed hundreds of freedom of information requests over four years seeking clarity over the issue. "It is clear that obstructions have been placed in front of Andrew. One has to ask why," he said about authorities' failure to furnish him with the documents he demanded to be made public.

Lownie has detailed Andrew's long-standing relationships with wealthy figures, including Epstein. "The prince was a useful idiot who gave him respectability and access to political leaders and business opportunities," Lownie said about his link to the pedophile.

He added: "What drew Andrew to Epstein? An opportunity to join the super-rich and a lifestyle to which the duke had long aspired, a supply of available women, a chance to make money himself and someone who would bankroll his life… both men, ostensible friends, used each other but it was an unequal relationship."

Over the years, Andrew has been linked to controversial dealings with foreign elites, including business figures in Kazakhstan and Libya, and to opaque commercial arrangements later scrutinized in court filings.

Despite repayments in some cases, questions over the full extent of his income remain totally unresolved – as political pressure for disclosure continues to build.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.