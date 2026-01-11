EXCLUSIVE OK! Audits Ex-Prince Andrew's Income Stream — As Mystery Grows Over How Disgraced Former Duke Still Funds His Lavish Lifestyle Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's financial income remains questionable after getting kicked out of Royal Lodge. Aaron Tinney Jan. 11 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ex-Prince Andrew remains at the center of an intensifying financial mystery, with renewed political and media scrutiny focused on how the disgraced royal continues to bankroll his luxurious existence despite having no clear or transparent source of income – and OK! has audited his lifestyle in a bid to get to the bottom of it. Andrew, 65, has lived for decades in expansive, velvet-draped comfort, most notably at Royal Lodge, a 31-room Georgian mansion set within 40 hectares of Windsor Great Park worth around $40 million.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge for decades.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.

A committee of senior British ministers has requested further details about his finances. Among those speaking out has been Robert Jenrick, the U.K.'s Conservative Party's shadow justice secretary, who said: "It's about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private and make his own way in life. He has disgraced himself, he has embarrassed the royal family time and again. The public are sick of him." Andrew's only declared income is a Royal Navy pension from his service between 1979 and 2001, estimated at about $27,000 a year.

Source: MEGA A committee of senior British ministers requested details about Andrew's finances.

That sum is totally insufficient to maintain Royal Lodge, let alone to have funded the purchase in 2014 of Chalet Helora in Switzerland for a reported $24 million. Andrew acquired the lease to Royal Lodge in 2003 after making a one-off payment of $1.4 million following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Under the terms of the lease, he was required to spend $10.1 million refurbishing the property, a project largely completed by 2005.

He pays no rent but must keep the mansion in good condition to avoid eviction. A newspaper report last year estimated repair costs of around $2.7 million due to signs of peeling paint and black mold. He has also faced reported annual security costs of $4 million after King Charles ended funding for his police protection. Until 2019, Andrew received official payments as a working royal. The last published figure was $336,000 in 2010, before funding arrangements were changed under then-U.K. prime minister David Cameron, who halted routine publication of royal finances. After that, Queen Elizabeth II is believed to have paid Andrew an allowance from her private wealth, estimated at $1.4 million a year, which King Charles reportedly ended last year as pressure mounted for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.