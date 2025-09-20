What Is Olivia Nuzzi's New Job? Journalist Scores 'Vanity Fair' Gig After Infamous Sexting Affair With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In October 2024, Olivia Nuzzi parted ways with 'New York Magazine' following her involvement in the sexting scandal with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Olivia Nuzzi has joined 'Vanity Fair' as one of its new hires.

Olivia Nuzzi has kicked off the next phase of her career nearly a year after losing her job in the wake of a sexting scandal involving Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a staff announcement on September 18, Vanity Fair global director Mark Guiducci named the political journalist as one of the twelve new hires, noting, "the range of talent and expertise in this list is expansive."

"But what our new colleagues have in common is a love for Vanity Fair, an appreciation for its history, and an excitement for its future. Each of them will help lead us there," Guiducci continued. "In interviews with candidates over the past two months, we have been seeking out a certain fearlessness—people with a point of view, able to express it in both substance and style. I can say that every one of our new colleagues has that quality."

According to the post, Nuzzi joins the magazine as the West Coast Editor who will oversee stories across its platforms and topic areas.

The former New York Magazine correspondent shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Honored to join @vanityfair as West Coast editor ❤️."

The announcement came nearly a month after Semafor reported that Guiducci was hoping to make "some splashy hires," including Nuzzi. While the outlet did not provide further details at the time, it noted the director had conversations with the former "30 Under 30" honoree about a role.