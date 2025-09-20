What Is Olivia Nuzzi's New Job? Journalist Scores 'Vanity Fair' Gig After Infamous Sexting Affair With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Sept. 20 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Olivia Nuzzi has kicked off the next phase of her career nearly a year after losing her job in the wake of a sexting scandal involving Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In a staff announcement on September 18, Vanity Fair global director Mark Guiducci named the political journalist as one of the twelve new hires, noting, "the range of talent and expertise in this list is expansive."
"But what our new colleagues have in common is a love for Vanity Fair, an appreciation for its history, and an excitement for its future. Each of them will help lead us there," Guiducci continued. "In interviews with candidates over the past two months, we have been seeking out a certain fearlessness—people with a point of view, able to express it in both substance and style. I can say that every one of our new colleagues has that quality."
According to the post, Nuzzi joins the magazine as the West Coast Editor who will oversee stories across its platforms and topic areas.
The former New York Magazine correspondent shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Honored to join @vanityfair as West Coast editor ❤️."
The announcement came nearly a month after Semafor reported that Guiducci was hoping to make "some splashy hires," including Nuzzi. While the outlet did not provide further details at the time, it noted the director had conversations with the former "30 Under 30" honoree about a role.
Olivia Nuzzi Previously Served as the Washington Correspondent for 'New York Magazine'
Before getting the Vanity Fair gig, Nuzzi served as a Washington correspondent for New York Magazine from 2017 until 2024.
She also worked for The Daily Beast, GQ, The Washington Post and Esquire.
Olivia Nuzzi Was Placed on Leave Following the Scandal
In September 2024, New York Magazine placed Nuzzi on leave after she told the publication's editors she had a "personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign." She published a profile of Kennedy Jr. in November 2023 amid the politician's independent presidential campaign.
According to the magazine, Nuzzi acknowledged the alleged scandal, which violated its conflict of interest and disclosure standards.
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
Nuzzi addressed the issue in a separate statement without mentioning Kennedy Jr., explaining the relationship was "never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."
"I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York," she continued.
Weeks later, New York Magazine confirmed on its website that it parted ways with Nuzzi.
"They reached the same conclusion as the magazine's initial internal review of her published work, finding no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias," part of the statement read. "Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways… Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington Correspondent. We wish her the best."
What to Know About Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Sexting Scandal
Amid the firestorm, a source said Nuzzi and Kennedy Jr.'s alleged relationship was "digital" in nature.
Meanwhile, an insider close to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services claimed Nuzzi became strongly interested in Kennedy Jr. after interviewing him in California. They alleged the reporter pursued him via text.
"She went after him aggressively," they said. "She targeted him pretty hard. Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."
According to a Daily Beast report, Kennedy Jr. told his friends about their "intimate images" despite being married to Cheryl Hines.