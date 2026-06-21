RFK Jr. and Late Mary Richardson Kennedy's Relationship: Everything To Know

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy Got Married in April 1994

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy were married for 16 years.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his second wife, the late Mary Richardson Kennedy, were together for more than a decade before their split. Mary met RFK Jr.'s sister Kerry while attending The Putney School. She later crossed paths with the environmental lawyer, and the two eventually began dating while he was still legally married to his first wife, Emily Ruth Black. They exchanged vows on a boat on the Hudson River in New York on April 14, 1994, one month after his divorce from Emily was finalized.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy Welcomed 4 Children

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. was already a father-of-two before he married Mary Richardson Kennedy.

RFK Jr., who was already a father-of-two at the time, and Mary welcomed their first child, Conor Kennedy, on July 25, 1994. They expanded their brood and had three more children: Kyra LeMoyne Kennedy (born in August 1995), William Finbar Kennedy (born in November 1997) and Aidan Caohman Vieques Kennedy (born in July 2001).

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy Separated After 16 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. was first married to Emily Ruth Black.

RFK Jr. filed for divorce from his second wife on May 12, 2010, after 16 years of marriage. One day later, officers were called to their Bedford, N.Y., home following an alleged domestic incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Richardson Kennedy Was Arrested for DUI Days After the Split

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. began dating his third wife, Cheryl Hines, in late 2011.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

On May 15, 2010, just three days after the divorce filing, Mary was stopped outside St. Patrick's School on Greenwich Road and arrested for DUI. She reportedly had a reported blood-alcohol level of 0.11 and later pleaded not guilty. Following the incident, a town justice suspended Mary's license and ordered her to undergo an evaluation for suspected alcohol abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Richardson Kennedy Died in 2012

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy were going through a highly publicized divorce when the matriarch died by suicide.

Mary was found dead on the family's property in New York on May 16, 2012. She was 52. The family issued a statement following Mary's death, which read, "We deeply regret the death of our beloved sister Mary, whose radiant and creative spirit will be sorely missed by those who loved her." A medical examiner ruled she died of asphyxiation due to hanging, while the manner of death was suicide. "She was deeply troubled, abusing alcohol and prescription meds. She had cause. She was used up and tossed away by Bobby. That was awful," an insider told The New York Post at the time. The divorce between Mary and RFK Jr. was never finalized. Years later, OK! obtained an email released by the Department of Justice, which showed Jeffrey Epstein offering a shocking reaction to Mary's suicide. "Mary Kennedy found dead in her backyard...." a person named Eva Dubin wrote on May 16, 2012, to which Jeffrey replied, "whoops." Meanwhile, the new book RFK, Jr.: The Fall and Rise by investigative reporter Isabel Vincent revealed new details surrounding Mary's 2012 death. "It was Kennedy, accompanied by Mary's friend Shannon White, who found her body in the barn after the housekeeper alerted him that Mary was missing. It was Kennedy who made the 911 call," Isabel wrote. "Mary's remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. The report noted her fingers were caught between the neck and the noose when she was found dead." "Maybe she really didn't want to die," Mary's doctor reportedly reacted after learning the detail, per the reporter. Shannon told police that RFK Jr. called her that morning as he was concerned Mary "may have hurt herself."

Article continues below advertisement

A New Book Uncovered Shocking Details About RFK Jr. and Mary Richardson Kennedy's Marriage

Source: MEGA Their troubled marriage was marked by alleged infidelity, addiction, emotional strain and more.

The same biography explored Mary and RFK Jr.'s struggles with addiction. According to sources, her depression worsened as her husband's "philandering" intensified. A friend also told Isabel that Mary was left "completely shattered" in 2011 when her daughter, Kyra, decided to live with Cheryl Hines in Los Angeles amid the divorce proceedings. "The thing that was most troubling to her was losing access to the children, was just being barred from the children," Isabel told People. "That was the worst thing. That was her greatest fear." The author claimed Mary did not "deal with it well" after the actress began posting about the children on social media. "That really hurt her because she was in a situation where [Bobby] had threatened to take the children away because she had all of these problems with substance abuse and was just going through a very hard time," Isabel added. "So that, I was told, was truly devastating."

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. Claimed Mary Richardson Kennedy Had 'Some Kind of Relationship' With Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: MEGA RFJ Jr. spoke about his late second wife in an interview.