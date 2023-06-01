RFK Jr. Just Ripped Donald Trump Over 'Legalized Bribery'

The journalist Kennedy was referring to is Pedro Gonzalez of Chronicles Magazine, who noted that "Pfizer was the biggest medical donor to Trump’s inauguration, which bought the company four tickets to a 'leadership luncheon' with 'select Cabinet appointees and House and Senate leadership.'"

"That’s how pharma shills like Scott Gottlieb and Alex Azar ended up in the Trump administration. That’s also why Trump killed the vaccine safety commission Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was supposed to lead. That and the fact Trump cared more about the counsel of people like Bill Gates on vaccines than his own supporters," he stated. "Trump bragged last year about how huge the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune is after the company received $1 billion for Operation Warp Speed. He protested when the J&J drug was temporarily pulled off the market when people kept dying in connection to it before it was completely nixed this year." "Trump’s financial disclosures show he holds stock in J&J and Pfizer," he continued. "The purpose of outlets like The National Pulse is to make you miss the forest for the trees, sinking your attention in peripheral details so you don’t notice the fish rots from the head down. Big Pharma influenced the last administration because Trump took their money and invited them into the White House."