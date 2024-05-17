Dorit Kemsley Would Be 'Stupid' to Get Back Together With Estranged Husband Paul, Patti Stanger Says
Patti Stanger does not want Dorit Kemsley to go back to Paul Kemsley.
During a Thursday, May 16, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, The Millionaire Matchmaker alum, 62, was asked by Andy Cohen about whether or not the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are well-suited for each other.
"If she goes back, she’s stupid,” Patti bluntly quipped about the fashion designer, 47, without missing a beat.
On Thursday, May 9, Dorit announced she and the music manager, 56, were taking time apart after nine years as husband and wife. "We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," she penned in the heartbreaking post.
"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she continued. "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
The estranged pair, who share Jagger Kemsley, 10, and Phoenix Kemsley, 8, told the Bravo boss and her fellow cast members during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion that her and Paul were having problems for quite some time.
"After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse," Dorit told Andy and the ladies about the state of her relationship with Paul. "And him and I were at probably an all-time bad."
The Beverly Beach by Dorit designer claimed it was the businessman's love of alcohol that became a source of tension between them. "PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker," Dorit noted. "I just think that it's very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking."
The mother-of-two claimed they had been "working through things" and said he was "doing better than ever," but clearly, that wasn't enough.
In the aftermath of the shocking news, people have come out to support Dorit and Paul. "I was sad for them. They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love, they got each other," Andy said of the difficult situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Even Kyle Richards, who Dorit is currently feuding with, chimed in about the news. "I feel bad for them. Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details. I feel terribly for them," she expressed during a recent Amazon Live.