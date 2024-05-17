Dorit Kemsley Would Be 'Stupid' to Get Back Together With Estranged Husband Paul, Patti Stanger Says

"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she continued. "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."

The estranged pair, who share Jagger Kemsley, 10, and Phoenix Kemsley, 8, told the Bravo boss and her fellow cast members during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion that her and Paul were having problems for quite some time.