Kyle Richards Fires Back at Lisa Vanderpump's 'Really Mean' Comments Directed Toward Her Split From Mauricio Umansky: 'An Absolute Lie'

On a recent Amazon Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who separated from husband Mauricio Umansky in Summer 2023 — clapped back at former costar Lisa Vanderpump for her pointed comments about her split on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie, and she knows that,” Richards said of the Vanderpump Rules star’s remarks. “She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”

“It’s so funny how Lisa loves to do these kind of jabs and then does the, ‘I’m not saying.’ You know, this is always what she’s done,” the mother-of-four continued of her former pal. “It’s very classic LVP.”