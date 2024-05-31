Kyle Richards Fires Back at Lisa Vanderpump's 'Really Mean' Comments Directed Toward Her Split From Mauricio Umansky: 'An Absolute Lie'
Kyle Richards’ claws are out!
On a recent Amazon Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who separated from husband Mauricio Umansky in Summer 2023 — clapped back at former costar Lisa Vanderpump for her pointed comments about her split on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
“[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie, and she knows that,” Richards said of the Vanderpump Rules star’s remarks. “She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”
“It’s so funny how Lisa loves to do these kind of jabs and then does the, ‘I’m not saying.’ You know, this is always what she’s done,” the mother-of-four continued of her former pal. “It’s very classic LVP.”
Richards, 55, noted she’d be “happy to get into it” with Vanderpump.
“I don’t think she wants that, and we’re here to talk about fun stuff,” the reality TV personality continued. “So if she’d like to, I’m happy to talk about some things about her, too.”
On the May 29, episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Vanderpump, 63, alluded to the issues in Richards and Umansky’s marriage when asked if she’s “ever known a cast mate’s partner was cheating.”
Vanderpump, who tied the knot with Ken Todd in 1982, quickly replied, “Yes,” while adding, “They’re on a reality show, and they’re living their lives. Of course, all marriages have problems. Anybody that says, ‘he is perfect my love, and they’re my king.’ … I mean, f--- off.”
“It’s your husband, get real. Then suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘oh, love bean or my king.’ … Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together that it’s not, you know, and that’s bulls---,” the mother-of-two added.
“How many times have you seen this, especially on that show that I used to be on?” Vanderpump continued. “Everything’s just going just fine. And then, oh, we are getting a divorce or oh, we’ve just separated.”
As OK! previously reported, Richards and Umansky’s split shocked many as their issues were not well documented on previous seasons of RHOBH.
Though the couple has not filed for divorce, it was recently revealed Umansky purchased a luxury condo in West Hollywood, Calif., and plans to officially move out of his shared home with his estranged wife.