'RHOBH' Alum Taylor Armstrong Says She Was An 'Emotional Mess' Following Late Ex-Husband Russell Armstrong's Suicide
Taylor Armstrong has opened up like never before about the aftermath of her late ex-husband Russell Armstrong's 2011 suicide. While appearing on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she was an "emotional mess" following the tragedy.
Taylor filed for divorce from her husband of six years a month before the businessman passed, citing in court documents alleged physical and verbal abuse.
FORMER 'RHOA' STAR PHAEDRA PARKS TEASES 'DRAMATIC' SEASON 2 OF 'REAL HOUSEWIVES: ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP', REVEALS SHOW WILL 'BREAK THE FOURTH WALL'
"In the moment that I found him hanging, I can't even describe the myriad of emotions," the Bravo star recalled in the Monday, August 9, episode. "I mean, of course shock is the thing that I think of most and where it didn't even seem real. I was so in shock that all I thought is, I don't even know if this is really happening."
"After all I've been through … I was such an emotional mess anyway, that it was even hard to process, but you know, the 911 tapes are out, unfortunately, in the world. And it's just such a traumatic thing to know what that moment was like," Taylor said.
Following The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum's tragic discovery, she went into protective mode to shelter their daughter, Kennedy, now 16, from what was going on.
"When I was in the street and hysterical, and finally had a moment to wrap myself around the fact that my daughter was in the car with my assistant," she continued, adding she was quick to get her little girl out of the area, "before all the emergency services vehicles came and the police and everything else."
SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE
"And the minute I got her down the hill to safety, then I could go back into worrying about everything else, all the ramifications and the shock," she continued.
In the decade since Russel's death, Taylor has remarried, moved to Orange County and recently made Bravo history as the first housewife to jump franchises. As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty will be joining The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17.
Taylor was one of the founding cast members of RHOBH alongside Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammar and Adrienne Maloof.