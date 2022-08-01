Armstrong was one of the founding cast members of RHOBH alongside Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammar and Adrienne Maloof. The blonde beauty spent three seasons on the show, which launched in 2010, before departing in 2013.

The "Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within" author has been very open with viewers about her life, as her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong (who appeared several times in Season One) committed suicide right before the second season premiere and exactly one month after she filed for divorce, citing physical abuse.