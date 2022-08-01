Making History! 'RHOBH' Alum Taylor Armstrong Joins Next Season Of 'RHOC,' Becomes First Ever Housewife To Jump Franchises
Taylor Armstrong has made Bravo history! The original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will reportedly be returning to the franchise for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
This will make The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star the first Housewife to ever make the jump across franchises since RHOC premiered back in 2006.
Armstrong was one of the founding cast members of RHOBH alongside Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammar and Adrienne Maloof. The blonde beauty spent three seasons on the show, which launched in 2010, before departing in 2013.
The "Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within" author has been very open with viewers about her life, as her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong (who appeared several times in Season One) committed suicide right before the second season premiere and exactly one month after she filed for divorce, citing physical abuse.
Armstrong — who shares 16-year-old daughter Kennedy with her late ex — went on to marry John Bluhe in 2014 and relocated to Orange County from Beverly Hills.
The reality star recently re-charmed Bravo fans in the second season of RHUGT, going head-to-head in many heated fights with former costar Brandi Glanville.
The upcoming 17th season of Orange County will also see the return of Tamra Judge, who departed the series in 2020 after 12 seasons.
Armstrong and the Cut Fitness founder will join returning housewives Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.
This may be the shakeup that the West Coast series needed, as Judge exclusively told OK! prior to the announcement of her return that the show was lacking in authentic relationships.
"I think that the there's no connection with the cast," Judge dished. "I think that there needs to be better friendships and some stronger personalities on that show."