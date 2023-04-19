'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp Trolled After Admitting She Once Slept With Matt Damon: 'Did Anyone Ask?'

“She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out,'” The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled about her friend's tryst with the Hollywood hunk. “And so now, I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM and I’ll tell you who it is.'”

“[Tamra] tells people on the DMs. I’m like, ‘Stop telling people,'” Mellencamp — who departed RHOBH in 2020 — said. “I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?! He was probably 30 — ten years older. I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”