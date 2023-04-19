'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp Trolled After Admitting She Once Slept With Matt Damon: 'Did Anyone Ask?'
Teddi Mellencamp made a shocking announcement — but not too many people were interested.
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live" Tuesday, April 18, with "Two Ts in a Pod" co-host Tamra Judge, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted she once slept with Matt Damon nearly 20 years ago.
“She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out,'” The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled about her friend's tryst with the Hollywood hunk. “And so now, I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM and I’ll tell you who it is.'”
“[Tamra] tells people on the DMs. I’m like, ‘Stop telling people,'” Mellencamp — who departed RHOBH in 2020 — said. “I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?! He was probably 30 — ten years older. I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”
“I’ve already been coined a liar, I don’t need these kinds of things out and about,” the former reality star explained of past backlash from viewers before she bursted into a fit of laughter.
Despite the bombshell, social media users were not enthralled by Mellencamp's revelation. "Did anyone even ask?" one Twitter use wrote, while another quipped, "well yeah.. because he never wanted to see her again."
"This isn’t 2001 and no one asked about them apples," a third person penned about the accountability coach, while another added, "She really is in that point of her ‘career’ that she’ll say anything to have a little relevance."
Mellencamp went on to marry Edwin Arroyave, with whom she shares four children, in July 2011. Meanwhile, the Jason Bourne actor wed Luciana Bozán Barroso in 2005 and has two daughters with her.
Mellencamp is no stranger to getting hate from the public since being a cast member on the show from Season 8 until Season 10, as she was not exactly a fan favorite.
“I know I chose to do a TV show and I know there is freedom of speech but I am asking you to be mindful of the fact that we are also real people, that your words hurt and that we aren’t allowed to speak about upcoming episodes to defend ourselves or apologize for mistakes until after they air,” she penned in a 2019 Instagram post.