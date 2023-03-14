Teddi Mellencamp Believes Former Pal Lisa Vanderpump Orchestrated Raquel Leviss-Tom Sandoval Affair To Boost Ratings

Mellencamp claimed the only reason Andy Cohen invited the businesswoman on his talk show was because "nobody's cared until now."

She also believed Vanderpump would take Sandoval's side in the whole mess.

“She’s gonna say the same points that I’ve been saying, like, ‘Listen, [Sandoval and Madix] weren’t in a good place for a long time. His needs weren’t met. [Sandoval and Leviss] fell in love. They couldn’t help themselves,'” Mellencamp told Gorga, 43, and guest Tamra Judge.