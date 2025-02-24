or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > RHOC
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'RHOC' Cast Under Strict Orders to 'Not Speak' Out About Drama Amid Season 19 Taping

Photo of 'RHOC' Season 18 Cast
Source: Bravo

The 'RHOC' cast is under strict orders to 'not speak' out about drama as they tape Season 19.

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Taping for Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is underway, but an insider spilled to OK! there won’t be many leaks, as the cast has been placed under a strict gag order.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow
Source: Bravo

Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow are set to return for 'RHOC' Season 19.

Article continues below advertisement

While rumors regarding what’s going on during the filming of any Housewives season have become commonplace, the source explained that won’t be the case for this season of RHOC. “The cast has been told ‘not to speak’ out about the taping for this season,” they dished, noting this includes specifics regarding what’s going on storyline-wise or anything involving taping.

"They have been instructed that, if they do, they will face financial implications," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador
Source: Bravo

Katie Ginella joined the 'RHOC' cast in Season 18.

Article continues below advertisement

The source also shared they have been told not to do "any podcast or interviews for quite some time," as the producers are "trying to protect the integrity of the show," they added.

Prior to the season beginning filming, OK! confirmed who would be returning to the show — Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Katie Ginella, Shannon Beador, Jennifer Pedranti and Heather Dubrow.

It was also reported RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi would be rejoining the cast in a “friend of” role. Surprisingly, even though a lot of drama surrounded Alexis Bellino during Season 18, she was not offered to return.

MORE ON:
RHOC

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Heather Dubrow and Alexis Bellino
Source: Bravo

Alexis Bellino is not returning to 'RHOC' for Season 19.

Article continues below advertisement

While there may not be any information regarding what exactly is going on as the show films, an insider previously dished to OK! that Simpson and Ginella had some issues while filming.

“As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow,” a source shared on January 14. They went on to explain a post had surfaced on Instagram in which Simpson’s former nanny spoke out, backing the allegations Ginella’s daughter made.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

The 'RHOC' cast has been told there will be financial implications if they talk about 'RHOC' Season 19 drama.

"Rumors are running rampant through the OC, claiming Emily is beyond pissed at Katie and ready to confront her about this situation," the insider dished of the post, adding that Simpson “feels Katie is on a smear campaign and fueling things like this post to attack her.

"Since drama fuels the show, it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season," they added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.