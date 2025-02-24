'RHOC' Cast Under Strict Orders to 'Not Speak' Out About Drama Amid Season 19 Taping
Taping for Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is underway, but an insider spilled to OK! there won’t be many leaks, as the cast has been placed under a strict gag order.
While rumors regarding what’s going on during the filming of any Housewives season have become commonplace, the source explained that won’t be the case for this season of RHOC. “The cast has been told ‘not to speak’ out about the taping for this season,” they dished, noting this includes specifics regarding what’s going on storyline-wise or anything involving taping.
"They have been instructed that, if they do, they will face financial implications," the insider added.
The source also shared they have been told not to do "any podcast or interviews for quite some time," as the producers are "trying to protect the integrity of the show," they added.
Prior to the season beginning filming, OK! confirmed who would be returning to the show — Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Katie Ginella, Shannon Beador, Jennifer Pedranti and Heather Dubrow.
It was also reported RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi would be rejoining the cast in a “friend of” role. Surprisingly, even though a lot of drama surrounded Alexis Bellino during Season 18, she was not offered to return.
While there may not be any information regarding what exactly is going on as the show films, an insider previously dished to OK! that Simpson and Ginella had some issues while filming.
“As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow,” a source shared on January 14. They went on to explain a post had surfaced on Instagram in which Simpson’s former nanny spoke out, backing the allegations Ginella’s daughter made.
"Rumors are running rampant through the OC, claiming Emily is beyond pissed at Katie and ready to confront her about this situation," the insider dished of the post, adding that Simpson “feels Katie is on a smear campaign and fueling things like this post to attack her.
"Since drama fuels the show, it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season," they added.