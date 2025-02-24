'RHOC' Cast Under Strict Orders to 'Not Speak' Out About Drama Amid Season 19 Taping

The 'RHOC' cast is under strict orders to 'not speak' out about drama as they tape Season 19.

Taping for Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is underway, but an insider spilled to OK! there won’t be many leaks, as the cast has been placed under a strict gag order.

While rumors regarding what’s going on during the filming of any Housewives season have become commonplace, the source explained that won’t be the case for this season of RHOC. “The cast has been told ‘not to speak’ out about the taping for this season,” they dished, noting this includes specifics regarding what’s going on storyline-wise or anything involving taping.

"They have been instructed that, if they do, they will face financial implications," the insider added.