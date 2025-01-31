Gretchen Rossi 'Not Offered Full-Time' Role on 'RHOC' Regardless of What She's 'Telling People'

As OK! reported, Rossi’s arch-nemesis Tamra Judge posted a characteristically tongue-in-cheek post, noting her “bestie” was back.

She noted it was time to “dust off those friendship bracelets,” referring to a gift she gave Rossi at the start of Season 7 to try to mend their contentious relationship. The Vena CBD creator also tagged Bass Lake as the location, referring to an infamous confrontation in Season 4 when she asked Rossi if she’d gone there.

Shannon Beador took to Instagram to share a selfie of her and the new RHOC addition, simply captioning it, “welcome @gretchenrossi.”

Vicki Gunvalson commented on the post, congratulating Rossi, noting this was “great news.”

Jennifer Pedranti also piped in, exclaiming she was “so excited” for this.

Heather Dubrow took to her social media to share memories through the years with Rossi and officially welcomed her back, while Gina Kirschenheiter posted a video montage saying she needed to “kiss Gretchen’s a-- like everyone else.”