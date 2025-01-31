Gretchen Rossi 'Not Offered Full-Time' Role on 'RHOC' Regardless of What She's 'Telling People'
Gretchen Rossi is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 19, but a source spilled to OK! the show isn’t vying for her as much as she’s purporting.
“Gretchen’s been telling people she was offered a full-time role on the show,” a production insider dished, “but that’s not true.” As OK! previously reported, on January 29, it was confirmed Rossi would be coming back to the franchise as a “friend of” the Housewives.
The source explained the former Gretchen Christine handbag designer was told to “come back as a 'friend' or not at all.”
"She’s been claiming she was too busy for a full-time position, and that’s why she wanted a friend role, but, again, that’s the only opportunity she was given,” they added. “She wanted the chance to be back on the show, so she jumped at the offer.”
After Rossi’s return was announced, multiple cast members took to social media to comment on the news.
- Gretchen Rossi Returning to 'Real Housewives of Orange County' for Season 19 After Alexis Bellino Gets Axed
- Vicki Gunvalson Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Full-Time, Source Claims
- 'My Bestie's Back!': Tamra Judge Has Scathing Response to 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Returning to the Franchise
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Rossi’s arch-nemesis Tamra Judge posted a characteristically tongue-in-cheek post, noting her “bestie” was back.
She noted it was time to “dust off those friendship bracelets,” referring to a gift she gave Rossi at the start of Season 7 to try to mend their contentious relationship. The Vena CBD creator also tagged Bass Lake as the location, referring to an infamous confrontation in Season 4 when she asked Rossi if she’d gone there.
Shannon Beador took to Instagram to share a selfie of her and the new RHOC addition, simply captioning it, “welcome @gretchenrossi.”
Vicki Gunvalson commented on the post, congratulating Rossi, noting this was “great news.”
Jennifer Pedranti also piped in, exclaiming she was “so excited” for this.
Heather Dubrow took to her social media to share memories through the years with Rossi and officially welcomed her back, while Gina Kirschenheiter posted a video montage saying she needed to “kiss Gretchen’s a-- like everyone else.”
Rossi originally starred on the hit show from Season 4 through Season 8. She reappeared for a scene in Season 12. When fans last saw Rossi in a full-time role, she got engaged to Slade Smiley. While the pair vowed to marry once gay marriage was legalized, that has yet to happen. Regardless of not being wed, the pair did end up having a baby together; they share daughter Skylar Gray.
Smiley, for his part, was a staple on RHOC since the first episode of the franchise. At the time, he was engaged to cast member Jo De La Rosa.
As OK! confirmed, the entire Season 18 cast of RHOC — aside from Alexis Bellino — is set to return.