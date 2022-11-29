'RHODC' Star Catherine Ommanney Claims She Had Fling With Prince Harry

Royal Rendevous!

Weeks before Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated tell-all book, Spare, is set to hit shelves in January, it seems a new revelation surrounding the controversial royal has come to light — his alleged aughts fling with The Real Housewives of D.C. alum, Catherine Ommanney.

Earlier this week, the Bravo alum, 50, claimed that she had a short-lived flame with Harry, 38, in the mid-2000s, a factoid she says will likely not be included in the prince’s upcoming tell-all.