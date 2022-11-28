Royal Confidant Insists Queen Elizabeth 'Liked' Meghan Markle, Allegedly Told Her She 'Could Carry On Being An Actress'
Despite public perception, biographer and royal confidant Gyles Brandreth insisted Queen Elizabeth was elated Prince Harry found his perfect match in Meghan Markle.
In his upcoming book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the author acknowledged the late matriarch was a bit concerned her grandson was "perhaps a little over-in-love" with the former actress, but "this was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex."
"She did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome," Brandreth added, noting the queen "liked" Meghan and wasn't afraid to show it. So much so, he claimed she was OK with Meghan, 41, staying in the Hollywood spotlight, allegedly telling her, "You can carry on being an actress if you like – that's your profession, after all."
And while most of the monarchy was appalled by the parents-of-two's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the televised special didn't really ruffle feathers with the British leader.
"I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about 'this television nonsense,' meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview – which caused so much controversy – and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix," explained the author.
Instead, the late mother-of-four was more "anxious that Harry should 'find his feet' in California and find really useful things to do."
As OK! shared, the Duke of Sussex, 38, and Queen Elizabeth maintained a strong bond despite the drama. In fact, when Harry was made aware his grandmother was dying, he dropped everything and jumped on a plane to see her, but unfortunately, she passed about an hour before he arrived at her home.
Needless to say, he penned a touching tribute after the devastating loss.
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he gushed. "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"
Daily Mail obtained excerpts of Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.
