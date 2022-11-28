Royal Confidant Insists Queen Elizabeth 'Liked' Meghan Markle, Allegedly Told Her She 'Could Carry On Being An Actress'

And while most of the monarchy was appalled by the parents-of-two's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the televised special didn't really ruffle feathers with the British leader.

"I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about 'this television nonsense,' meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview – which caused so much controversy – and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix," explained the author.

Instead, the late mother-of-four was more "anxious that Harry should 'find his feet' in California and find really useful things to do."