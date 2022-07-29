"With the Sara situation, she is my friend, but I have never gone into how badly she upset me. We got past it. But at the reunion, I think we'll divulge into deeper reasons why that situation pissed me off because in the back of my mind, Sara, you have a parallel life to me. You're a single mom, she is a divorcee too. You have a child, you know better," Brooks, who shares 10-year-old son Adam with her ex-husband, points out.

For the Boston native, part of being authentic on a reality show with your pals is checking the blind support at the door and calling them out when necessary, a trait she and the former Ladies of London star understand all too well. "We can't blindly support. Even if we wanted to, our personalities will not permit it because we're too raw," she explains.

"That's not true friendship. Caroline Stanbury and I are really what you see is what you get," Brooks notes. "We are super tough and we are just raw and real. If I'm wrong, Caroline would say, 'I'm not with her on this.' I love a friend like that."