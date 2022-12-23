'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova Spills On Not Holding Back On Television & 'Playful' Dynamic With Larsa Pippen
Nobody marches to the beat of their own drum quite like Julia Lemigova! The Real Housewives of Miami star and history-making first LGBTQ+ housewife of the franchise, has returned for her second season on the hit Peacock show and now that she knows the ropes — there's nothing holding her back!
Lemigova tells OK! about finally feeling comfortable to show all of her life on-camera, her ever-changing dynamic with Larsa Pippen and not allowing her kindness to be taken for weakness in an eccentric group of women.
'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI' FAN FAVORITE ALEXIA ECHEVARRIA OPENS UP ABOUT FAMILY, HER GRAND RETURN TO REALITY TV & WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED REUNION
"You don't really know you are learning," the supermodel explains of jumping into the world of reality television. "But then you learn and you know more about the ladies. You realize who your friend is more — who is less, how the dynamic is and how the whole thing works."
Lemingova joined the cast in season 4 of the series, which took an almost decade long hiatus in 2013 until it returned last year. Despite being a newbie in the Bravo world, she now feels ready to jump in with both feet.
"That's the beauty of being on a reality show," the wife of Martina Navratilova says. "It's your life. It's the whole point being there. If you're going to be holding back, or if you're going to be reserved, then do something else in life. I go in there going hundred percent. That's what I do in anything."
One thing that is not quite one hundred percent? Her dynamic with the former basketball wife, who infamously labeled her the "weirdo" out of the group. "I would describe my relationship with Larsa like Tom & Jerry," Lemigova laughs.
'RHOM' BREAKOUT STAR GUERDT ABRAIRA REVEALS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SEASON IS 'ON FIRE,' TEASES 'REAL' STORIES
- Kiki Barth Admits She's Focusing On 'Being Myself' During New Season Of 'Real Housewives Of Miami'
- Larsa Pippen Brings Marcus Jordan To 'WWHL,' Insists They're Just 'Friends' As Romance Rumors Continue
- Are They Or Aren't They? Larsa Pippen Steps Out With Rumored Boyfriend Marcus Jordan After Denying Romance
"It's definitely kind of a cat and mouse relationship," she continues. "We don't want to kill each other, but we play with each other. It's very playful. I know what Larsa is capable of. She knows now what I am capable of, which is good."
While finding her footing in the all-star cast, Lemongova has never let anyone take advantage of her sweet demeanor. "I know how to defend myself," she dishes.
"I don't like cutting corners — if it's an argument, I like to deal with it right away," the brunette beauty says of working past issues with he ladies. "I don't provoke them, but I defend my friends. I will always defend my friends and I would always give my opinion. I'm not scared being who I am and my personality speaks for itself."
The Real Housewives of Miami streams Thursday, December 8, on Peacock.