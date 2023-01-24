Teresa Giudice Shades Lisa Rinna While Slamming 'RHONJ' Costar Margaret Josephs: 'I’ve Never Seen Somebody So Messy'
Teresa Giudice just called out Lisa Rinna while insulting Margaret Josephs.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke candidly about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her outlandish behavior during a recent episode of her "Namaste B$tches" podcast, comparing her to the Macbeth Collection founder, who Giudice has been at odds with over the past several seasons.
The ex Dancing With the Stars contestant chimed in after her cohost Melissa Pfeister described Rinna, who announced her departure from the franchise earlier this month, as being “problematic” and “fighting with everyone.”
“The way you describe Lisa Rinna, it sounds just like Margaret on our show,” Giudice said shadily before launching into a rant about Josephs. “I’ve never seen somebody so messy and so involved and so toxic. She’s behind a lot of the stuff that’s going on in our show. And I just hope the truth does come out.”
The mother-of-four and the blonde beauty have been at odds for the past several years after Josephs questioned Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas' past and brought up allegations of the businessman being abusive in relationships.
“It’s like, ‘Are you serious? You need to get a life.’ She’s very messy, very dirty, like trying to hurt people’s families, like what she did to [Jennifer Aydin] and [Bill Aydin],” Giudice continued, referring to Josephs calling out the plastic surgeon's past affair on camera during season 12.
As for Rinna, one of her former costars seemed to echo the same types of sentiments Giudice stated about Josephs. “I think Lisa needs to enjoy her time and reflect and be quiet," Sutton Stracke bluntly said about the Rinna Beauty founder leaving their show.
“I will not miss her on the show because she is bossy and I don’t like it," the boutique owner explained, adding that Rinna "hits below the belt" and “puts herself in the good light and makes everyone else look bad.”