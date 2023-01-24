Teresa Giudice Shades Lisa Rinna While Slamming 'RHONJ' Costar Margaret Josephs: 'I’ve Never Seen Somebody So Messy'

“The way you describe Lisa Rinna, it sounds just like Margaret on our show,” Giudice said shadily before launching into a rant about Josephs. “I’ve never seen somebody so messy and so involved and so toxic. She’s behind a lot of the stuff that’s going on in our show. And I just hope the truth does come out.”

The mother-of-four and the blonde beauty have been at odds for the past several years after Josephs questioned Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas' past and brought up allegations of the businessman being abusive in relationships.