OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Teresa Giudice
OK LogoNEWS

'A Knife Right Through My Heart': Teresa Giudice Watching Past Seasons Of 'RHONJ' For The First Time Amid Feud With Joe & Melissa Gorga

joe gorga teresa giudice restaurant closing pp
Source: Getty
By:

Dec. 28 2022, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Although hard to believe, Teresa Giudice is watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the first time ever — and she is not happy.

The reality star revealed she's been diving into the series she helped put on the map, but has been shocked by the things her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have said about her in the past on the hit Bravo series.

Article continues below advertisement
teresa giudice
Source: mega

“I just wanted to educate myself and to see what my brother and sister-in-law were saying about me,” original cast member said in a recent interview about her family members, who joined the franchise during the third season.

MELISSA GORGA GIVES UPDATE ON RELATIONSHIP WITH TERESA GIUDICE: 'WE DON'T EXACTLY WANT TO GO TO LUNCH TOGETHER'

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m watching and I’m like, ‘My brother said that? My sister-in-law said that?’ So then I started watching and I’m like, ’Now, I got my answer,’” the Standing Strong author continued, noting clips from Bravo fan accounts inspired her to start binging her own show after 12 years.

“Good thing I didn’t watch it back then, because now I’m seeing what my brother and my sister-in-law was saying about me back then, oh my God. It was like a knife right through my heart. I think I would’ve reacted differently if I would’ve watched the show,” Giudice explained.

joe melissa gorga
Source: bravo
Article continues below advertisement

The Dancing With the Stars alum further clarified she never used to watch RHONJ because it was “so hard for me to relive it.”

'RHONJ' STAR JENNIFER AYDIN DEFENDS STICKING UP FOR TERESA GIUDICE: 'I GO TO BAT FOR ALL OF MY FRIENDS'

margaret josephs calls teresa giudice a sick disgusting liar the real housewives of new jersey season trailer
Source: Bravo
Article continues below advertisement

The trio's long standing feud infamously came to a head right before Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas — which the Gorgas did not attend.

The huge blow-up, which was caught by Bravo cameras, was "crazy" according to costar Frank Catania. “Let’s put it this way: There had to be people in between the women; there had to be people in between the men," the former husband of Dolores Catania said of the sibling fight.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“There’s a lot that happened after the finale, which determined what happened at the wedding, which is a shame," he continued.

People conducted the interview with Giudice.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.