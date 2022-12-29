'A Knife Right Through My Heart': Teresa Giudice Watching Past Seasons Of 'RHONJ' For The First Time Amid Feud With Joe & Melissa Gorga
Although hard to believe, Teresa Giudice is watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the first time ever — and she is not happy.
The reality star revealed she's been diving into the series she helped put on the map, but has been shocked by the things her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have said about her in the past on the hit Bravo series.
“I just wanted to educate myself and to see what my brother and sister-in-law were saying about me,” original cast member said in a recent interview about her family members, who joined the franchise during the third season.
“I’m watching and I’m like, ‘My brother said that? My sister-in-law said that?’ So then I started watching and I’m like, ’Now, I got my answer,’” the Standing Strong author continued, noting clips from Bravo fan accounts inspired her to start binging her own show after 12 years.
“Good thing I didn’t watch it back then, because now I’m seeing what my brother and my sister-in-law was saying about me back then, oh my God. It was like a knife right through my heart. I think I would’ve reacted differently if I would’ve watched the show,” Giudice explained.
The Dancing With the Stars alum further clarified she never used to watch RHONJ because it was “so hard for me to relive it.”
The trio's long standing feud infamously came to a head right before Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas — which the Gorgas did not attend.
The huge blow-up, which was caught by Bravo cameras, was "crazy" according to costar Frank Catania. “Let’s put it this way: There had to be people in between the women; there had to be people in between the men," the former husband of Dolores Catania said of the sibling fight.
“There’s a lot that happened after the finale, which determined what happened at the wedding, which is a shame," he continued.
