'RHONJ' Star Frank Catania Broke Apart Feuding Cast Members During 'Crazy' Finale Party

“I always try to keep the peace and calm everybody down,” shared Frank, who also clarified that security guards were involved as well. “But it’s a hard crowd to keep down!”

While he did not reveal who was involved in the altercation, rumors have swirled about a possible fight that saw Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis Ruelas going up against Joe and Melissa Gorga — leading the latter pair to not attend the Skinny Italian author's wedding. “There’s a lot that happened after the finale, which determined what happened at the wedding, which is a shame," he teased.