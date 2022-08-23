'RHONJ' Star Frank Catania Broke Apart Feuding Cast Members During 'Crazy' Finale Party
Frank Catania has spilled the tea about what went down during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale party. Dolores Catania's ex-husband revealed things were much worse than people may have assumed, as he had to keep cast members separated during a heated altercation that broke out.
“Let’s put it this way: There had to be people in between the women; there had to be people in between the men," the former attorney said during a recent interview.
MARGARET JOSEPHS CALLS TERESA GIUDICE A 'SICK, DISGUSTING LIAR,' DOLORES CATANIA & JACKIE GOLDSCHNEIDER FACE OFF & MORE IN 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY' SEASON 12 TRAILER
“I always try to keep the peace and calm everybody down,” shared Frank, who also clarified that security guards were involved as well. “But it’s a hard crowd to keep down!”
While he did not reveal who was involved in the altercation, rumors have swirled about a possible fight that saw Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis Ruelas going up against Joe and Melissa Gorga — leading the latter pair to not attend the Skinny Italian author's wedding. “There’s a lot that happened after the finale, which determined what happened at the wedding, which is a shame," he teased.
The host of the party was none other than Dolores' new boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, but unfortunately for the reality tv newbie, things went off the rails. “We go to the party, and it was nice! You’ll see, it’s a theme party, and it was great,” Frank said. “Listen, Paulie did an excellent job. His place was set up so beautifully … [but] we didn’t even get to all of the themes that he set up because it got so crazy.”
MELISSA GORGA GIVES UPDATE ON RELATIONSHIP WITH TERESA GIUDICE: 'WE DON'T EXACTLY WANT TO GO TO LUNCH TOGETHER'
Although Giudice's brother and sister-in-law were not in attendance at her headline-making wedding, the gym owner was there for the big day. “To see Teresa come out of the church and walk down the aisle by herself when everybody knows it should’ve been Joe next to her … He’s the only one left, and it’s a small family,” Frank explained.
“That bothered me because you can’t get that back. You’re not gonna get that back," he continued. "You can’t go, ‘Oh, let’s redo it.’ You’re not gonna redo it. So that was the one thing that bothered me."
“And I’ve spoken to Joe about it — [he and Melissa] have very strong, strong feelings for this one. And to be honest with you, I am not optimistic on this relationship coming back together," he emphasized. “I’m a little bit in the middle because I’m friends with both of them. Joe would’ve liked very much if I didn’t go [to the wedding] to support him, but when I told him, ‘No, Joe, that’s not gonna happen,’ he didn’t give me a hard time at all.”
Page Six conducted the interview with Catania.