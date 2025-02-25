or
Why Was the 'RHONJ' Season 14 Reunion Canceled? Insider Tells All

Photo of 'RHONJ' Season 14 Cast
Source: Bravo

'RHONJ' did not have a reunion for Season 14.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

The Real Housewives of New Jersey did not have a reunion for Season 14 — and, now, an insider exclusively revealed to OK! the real reason behind the decision and its impact on where things stand with RHONJ today.

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: Bravo

Teresa Giudice refused to film with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

“It was a conglomerate of all of the cast being so toxic behind the scenes that production was worried the fourth wall would be broken,” the source explained. “Stuff would come out about the cast they didn’t necessarily want out there.” The insider added that the cast drew hard lines with production about who they would and would not film with.

Photo of Margaret Josephs
Source: Bravo

Margaret Josephs refused to be in the same room with Luis Ruelas, a source claimed.

Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice wouldn’t film together,” they detailed. “And Margaret said she wouldn’t be in the same room with Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas. Teresa refused to film with Melissa and Joe Gorga, and Melissa refused to film with Teresa. It was a mess.”

Ultimately, the network “lost it.”

“They felt like they didn’t need all of these headaches and aggravation,” they added. “So, they pulled the plug on the reunion.”

RHONJ Reunion

Photo of Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

According to an insider, the network 'pulled the plug' on the 'RHONJ' Season 14 reunion because there was too much drama.

According to the source, due to the drama, this is why the future of RHONJ is unclear. “The reunion was slotted to be three episodes and, as is a well-known fact, the reunions always bring in the best ratings,” they said. “Obviously, having to cancel their biggest episodes of the season is not a decision that was made lightly, as it was not good for the franchise and cost the network millions of dollars. The fact that this cast couldn’t even proceed with a reunion doesn’t give the network much faith in them and explains why they’re not in any rush to ‘bring back Jersey.’ They’re annoyed and are just leaving things in limbo for the time being with no timeline of when and if they’ll actually bring the show back.”

Photo of Melissa Gorga
Source: Bravo

Melissa Gorga refused to film with Teresa Giudice, the source dished.

During a conversation with Extra, Andy Cohen spoke out about the decision to have no reunion for Season 14.

“When you see the finale, you’ll see,” he shared in June 2024. “I think the finale kind of is a finale and a reunion all in one.” Cohen also addressed casting rumors at the time, stating, “There’s a lot of speculation about casting for Jersey next season. No decisions have been made. We’re nowhere close to making any decisions.”

According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."

