Why Was the 'RHONJ' Season 14 Reunion Canceled? Insider Tells All

During a conversation with Extra, Andy Cohen spoke out about the decision to have no reunion for Season 14.

“When you see the finale, you’ll see,” he shared in June 2024. “I think the finale kind of is a finale and a reunion all in one.” Cohen also addressed casting rumors at the time, stating, “There’s a lot of speculation about casting for Jersey next season. No decisions have been made. We’re nowhere close to making any decisions.”

According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."