Why Was the 'RHONJ' Season 14 Reunion Canceled? Insider Tells All
The Real Housewives of New Jersey did not have a reunion for Season 14 — and, now, an insider exclusively revealed to OK! the real reason behind the decision and its impact on where things stand with RHONJ today.
“It was a conglomerate of all of the cast being so toxic behind the scenes that production was worried the fourth wall would be broken,” the source explained. “Stuff would come out about the cast they didn’t necessarily want out there.” The insider added that the cast drew hard lines with production about who they would and would not film with.
“Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice wouldn’t film together,” they detailed. “And Margaret said she wouldn’t be in the same room with Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas. Teresa refused to film with Melissa and Joe Gorga, and Melissa refused to film with Teresa. It was a mess.”
Ultimately, the network “lost it.”
“They felt like they didn’t need all of these headaches and aggravation,” they added. “So, they pulled the plug on the reunion.”
- 'RHONJ' Shake-Up Exposed: Bravo Pursued 'Entire New Cast' of Women for Season 15 Before Hitting 'Pause'
- 'Everything's Gotten So Toxic!': Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs Talk 'RHONJ' Future During Unexpected Run-In at Gucci Outlet
- Danielle Staub Reveals If She's Interested in 'RHONJ' Return After Cast Shake-Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to the source, due to the drama, this is why the future of RHONJ is unclear. “The reunion was slotted to be three episodes and, as is a well-known fact, the reunions always bring in the best ratings,” they said. “Obviously, having to cancel their biggest episodes of the season is not a decision that was made lightly, as it was not good for the franchise and cost the network millions of dollars. The fact that this cast couldn’t even proceed with a reunion doesn’t give the network much faith in them and explains why they’re not in any rush to ‘bring back Jersey.’ They’re annoyed and are just leaving things in limbo for the time being with no timeline of when and if they’ll actually bring the show back.”
During a conversation with Extra, Andy Cohen spoke out about the decision to have no reunion for Season 14.
“When you see the finale, you’ll see,” he shared in June 2024. “I think the finale kind of is a finale and a reunion all in one.” Cohen also addressed casting rumors at the time, stating, “There’s a lot of speculation about casting for Jersey next season. No decisions have been made. We’re nowhere close to making any decisions.”
According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."