'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Pays Off Tax Debt Months After Daughter Gia Assured Fans Everything Was 'Under Control'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has big news to celebrate, as she’s paid off her tax debt.
According to a query on the New Jersey Courts website, it shows the Division of Taxation vs. Teresa Giudice case, which was filed on March 30, is now marked as closed.
Teresa Giudice's Latest Tax Debt Drama
As OK! reported in March, Giudice was slapped with a $300K tax debt, which was revealed just days after her husband Luis Ruelas’ tax lien of $2.5 million was reported.
According to a court report released at the time, Giudice owed $303,889.20 to the state.
Although there wasn’t a specific reason behind the debt reported, fans were less than sympathetic due to Giudice’s past financial issues, which landed her in jail in 2015.
Teresa Giudice Previously Went to Prison Over Financial Issues
Giudice went to prison for her role in a financial fraud conspiracy, which included bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. She and then-husband Joe Giudice were accused of multiple things, including submitting fraudulent loan applications, lying about their employment and salary, concealing assets, filing for bankruptcy protection and cheating the government on taxes.
Amid her financial issues, Teresa posted two selfies that got her into hot water with fans. In the pics, she donned a black T-shirt with the following written on it: “I Speak Fluent French: Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.”
Given the reports of her financial drama at the time, fans called out the posts for being “tone deaf,” adding the “prosecutors are going to love this.”
- Teresa Giudice's Financial Problems Are 'Under Control,' Insists Daughter Gia: 'There's Nothing to Worry About'
- Uncomfortable 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Cuts Off Question About Her Tax Lien Drama in New Interview: Watch
- Teresa Giudice 'Making the Same Mistake Twice' Financially May Get Her Into 'Hot Water If Not Prison,' Lawyer Marilyn Chinitz Warns
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gia Giudice Spoke Out Regarding Her Family's Financial Problems
At the end of March, Teresa’s daughter Gia Giudice spoke out about Teresa’s problems on her “Casual Chaos” podcast.
“We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments,” Gia shared. “I’m sure you all have seen the news.”
“The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable,” Gia continued, reiterating to fans she can’t express how hard her “mom has worked” and is certain “everything will be okay.”
Gia Giudice Insisted Teresa Had 'Everything Under Control'
“My mom has everything under control, and there’s nothing to worry about,” the famous reality starlet’s daughter added at the time.
Gia also spoke about Luis, calling him the “most amazing stepfather” who treats her and her sisters “like his own.”
“He is also working on getting everything resolved as well,” she noted regarding his financial issues. “But there’s nothing to worry about. Everything’s going to be fine. But thank you for your concern.”