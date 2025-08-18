REALITY TV NEWS 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Pays Off Tax Debt Months After Daughter Gia Assured Fans Everything Was 'Under Control' Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice paid off her tax debts after her money woes were exposed, court records reveal. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has big news to celebrate, as she’s paid off her tax debt. According to a query on the New Jersey Courts website, it shows the Division of Taxation vs. Teresa Giudice case, which was filed on March 30, is now marked as closed.

Teresa Giudice's Latest Tax Debt Drama

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram In March, it was reported Teresa Giudice was hit with a $300K tax debt.

As OK! reported in March, Giudice was slapped with a $300K tax debt, which was revealed just days after her husband Luis Ruelas’ tax lien of $2.5 million was reported. According to a court report released at the time, Giudice owed $303,889.20 to the state. Although there wasn’t a specific reason behind the debt reported, fans were less than sympathetic due to Giudice’s past financial issues, which landed her in jail in 2015.

Teresa Giudice Previously Went to Prison Over Financial Issues

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice went to jail in 2015 for her role in a financial fraud conspiracy.

Giudice went to prison for her role in a financial fraud conspiracy, which included bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. She and then-husband Joe Giudice were accused of multiple things, including submitting fraudulent loan applications, lying about their employment and salary, concealing assets, filing for bankruptcy protection and cheating the government on taxes. Amid her financial issues, Teresa posted two selfies that got her into hot water with fans. In the pics, she donned a black T-shirt with the following written on it: “I Speak Fluent French: Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.” Given the reports of her financial drama at the time, fans called out the posts for being “tone deaf,” adding the “prosecutors are going to love this.”

Gia Giudice Spoke Out Regarding Her Family's Financial Problems

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Gia Giudice assured fans all would be 'okay' when reports of Teresa's tax debt came out.

At the end of March, Teresa’s daughter Gia Giudice spoke out about Teresa’s problems on her “Casual Chaos” podcast. “We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments,” Gia shared. “I’m sure you all have seen the news.” “The second my mom got home from jail, she has been working her a-- off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable,” Gia continued, reiterating to fans she can’t express how hard her “mom has worked” and is certain “everything will be okay.”

Gia Giudice Insisted Teresa Had 'Everything Under Control'

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Gia Giudice called Luis Ruelas 'the most amazing stepfather.'