'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams, 40, Pregnant With First Child Through IVF

The former Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams is welcoming baby No. 1 at age 40!

“Anybody who’s gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby,” the reality TV personality began in the pregnancy announcement, adding that she feels like she’s “been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above.”