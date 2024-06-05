'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams, 40, Pregnant With First Child Through IVF
The former Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams is welcoming baby No. 1 at age 40!
“Anybody who’s gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby,” the reality TV personality began in the pregnancy announcement, adding that she feels like she’s “been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above.”
“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs,” Williams shared. “And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So, it really does feel like fate.”
The lawyer even gushed over how she had been sent a “remarkable miracle” baby.
William was additionally open about becoming a single mother, noting it “was not my dream or fantasy” growing up.
“I want to say that with conviction and clarity; I was not the little girl that grew up fantasizing about having kids and what I would name them and all of that,” she explained. “I had no real expectation around it.”
Williams was previously engaged to billionaire Steven Glenn before the couple called it quits in 2021. She has never been married.
Despite not having a partner by her side, Williams realized she “could really provide for a child in a way that feels stable and safe and secure.”
She recalled wondering to herself, “Maybe I should not be trying to do this alone,” but ultimately decided to tell the voices in her head “f--- that.”
“I’m 40 years old. I’m not waiting to build assets. I’m not waiting to build my career. I’m not waiting to travel. And I’m certainly not waiting to start a family,” Williams stated. “I just refuse to wait one more day, that’s where I’m at.”
Williams — who has taken her career as a lawyer and broadcast journalist to host the show Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams— made history in 2021 as the first Black cast member of RHONY.
She appeared on Season 13 before the show took a hiatus and returned with a whole new cast for Season 14.
