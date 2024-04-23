Whitney Port Trying for Baby No. 2 Via IVF After 'Multiple Miscarriages' and Surrogacy Struggles
Whitney Port is ready to start another chapter in her fertility journey.
In a new interview, the reality star revealed she's undergoing IVF again in hopes of having a second child with husband Tim Rosenman.
"[Son] Sonny will be 7 in July, and I had my first miscarriage when he was 2 years old. But basically, the first time, I was someone who got pregnant very easily. Then, the second time around, we've just struggled. There's been miscarriage after miscarriage," she spilled to a magazine of how long she's been at it.
"At the moment, after two miscarriages with the surrogate and multiple miscarriages on my end, I'm at a place now where I'm starting to think about possibly carrying again," the MTV alum, 39, shared. "I'm undergoing a lot of different tests to see if I even can. Right now, it's going through and uncovering what it is that we want because it has been such a long process and I don't want my happiness and everything that I have to be overshadowed by this."
Port has been documenting her latest journey through the video series titled Fertility Unfiltered.
"So many women go through it and each experience is so unique and a lot of women feel like they don't really have the space to to talk about it. So, for me, filming this and sharing this felt very liberating," the fashionista explained of why she chose to publicize her struggles.
The TV star also acknowledged that this time around, her age is a factor in conceiving.
"For a lot of people. there's this timeline, there's a biological clock that we're all under and so it's really hard to allow ourselves time to make decisions," she explained. "So I'm just sitting with this in the moment and trying not to judge or label, which I think is really valid. I do think that there is some grace we have to give ourselves when we can and if we're not ready, it's okay to just sit with it a little longer and continue to have conversations about it."
Port and Rosenman are not hiding their decision from their little boy.
"We've tried to explain it to him in terms he understands," she said. "For us, just being factual and real and honest from day one is the best. I don't think anybody wants to feel in the dark about something happening in their family."
"There are doctor's appointments and conversations happening and I don't want him to feel like he's in the dark. So we've talked to him about it and consistently said that we're trying and we're not sure what's going to happen," the mom-of-one spilled. "I think because we're open with him, he doesn't ask all the time about it."
