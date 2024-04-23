Whitney Port Trying for Baby No. 2 Via IVF After 'Multiple Miscarriages' and Surrogacy Struggles

The TV star also acknowledged that this time around, her age is a factor in conceiving.

"For a lot of people. there's this timeline, there's a biological clock that we're all under and so it's really hard to allow ourselves time to make decisions," she explained. "So I'm just sitting with this in the moment and trying not to judge or label, which I think is really valid. I do think that there is some grace we have to give ourselves when we can and if we're not ready, it's okay to just sit with it a little longer and continue to have conversations about it."