Da Brat Gets Candid About How Her IVF Journey Has Inspired Others: 'I Can Have a Baby at 48'
Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Dupart, welcomed son True Legend in July 2023, and now the pair are excited to share their parenting journey in the new season of Da Brat Loves Judy.
"It's amazing that we get to share our world and our lives with audiences because people can relate to us, and they look forward to seeing us. we motivate and inspire so many people," Da Brat exclusively tells OK!.
The So So Def artist became a mom at 48, and through publicizing her IVF journey, she was able to help others who might be dealing with something similar.
"I'm grateful I can inspire people and give them hope," the Chicago native reveals. "We get so many people saying how much they love and appreciate our story, and they thought that once they turned 35, it was over."
"I can have a baby at 48, they have room and they have time and they're running back to try to see about IVF," she adds.
For the partners, True Legend's name was inspired by Da Brat's musical career and achievements.
"I'm the first female rapper to ever sell a million records, I think that pretty much covers the legend part," Da Brat gushes. "If we had a boy, I wanted to name him Legend."
"We didn't want to do Legend just by itself," she continues. "We had to think of something else to go with and make it whole because it has to gel. Is it going to be Iconic Legend? Is it going to be Perfect Legend? And [Dupart] was like 'True Legend.'"
Dupart initially became a parent in her teens, and welcoming her fourth child gave her a new perspective.
"It's so different, that was interesting," the beauty entrepreneur admits. "I think back then I didn't even realize what motherhood really meant because I still was a child myself."
"After we miscarried our first attempt and after having health issues and finally having a healthy baby here with us it's just a different sense of appreciation," the Kaleidoscope Hair founder says.
The couple welcomed True Legend last year, and they documented the delivery for their We tv series.
"Whatever is going on in our lives, the cameras are going," Da Brat says. "That is what's happening, and we don't plan it!"
While filming their life, the unscripted program often captures the challenges that come with being married and highlights a softer side of the hip-hop star.
"I never want to hurt her feelings," the artist explains. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, these people are going to be going to see me crying all TV.' I'm never going to be able to be a work again!"
"I had to write love songs at the time, and that's how I got over it," she continues.