Da Brat Gets Candid About How Her IVF Journey Has Inspired Others: 'I Can Have a Baby at 48'

"It's amazing that we get to share our world and our lives with audiences because people can relate to us, and they look forward to seeing us. we motivate and inspire so many people," Da Brat exclusively tells OK!.

The So So Def artist became a mom at 48, and through publicizing her IVF journey, she was able to help others who might be dealing with something similar.

"I'm grateful I can inspire people and give them hope," the Chicago native reveals. "We get so many people saying how much they love and appreciate our story, and they thought that once they turned 35, it was over."

"I can have a baby at 48, they have room and they have time and they're running back to try to see about IVF," she adds.