Bravo Star Barbara Kavovit Admits She's 'Excited' for New 'RHONY' Cast: 'They'll Give A Fresh, New, Young, Modern Take'

The businesswoman chats exclusively with OK! about her excitement for the upcoming reboot of RHONY, what the former cast did that made the old show suffer and her new NFT venture.

"I think the new girls will give us a fresh, new, young, modern take on New York City," Kavovit says of new Housewives Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan. "They're not affected yet. How they're interacting — I'm excited for it!"