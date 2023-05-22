Bravo Star Barbara Kavovit Admits She's 'Excited' for New 'RHONY' Cast: 'They'll Give A Fresh, New, Young, Modern Take'
Barbara Kavovit is a lot more than just a reality star.
Although The Real Housewives of New York City alum may be best known for her time on the hit Bravo series, Kavovit is a CEO of her own construction company, an author and also a potential mayor of Manhattan.
The businesswoman chats exclusively with OK! about her excitement for the upcoming reboot of RHONY, what the former cast did that made the old show suffer and her new NFT venture.
"I think the new girls will give us a fresh, new, young, modern take on New York City," Kavovit says of new Housewives Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan. "They're not affected yet. How they're interacting — I'm excited for it!"
The Heels of Steel author — who starred as a friend on the series during Season 11 — is looking forward to watching the revamped show more than Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 with her former cast members. "I'm excited to see the new group because I have been intimately involved with the LuAnn [De Lesseps] and Dorinda [Medley]s of the world. They're not the way people should act. They're [the new cast] not narcissistic or self-centered."
While Kavovit has put reality television in the past, she dishes about her latest venture: a new NFT project called Femeo, which will empower women to be confident as entrepreneurs just like herself.
"I'm always a big thinker," she explains of her business savvy. "I'm like, 'What's the next thing that I'm creating?' I've been thinking like this ever since I was nine! I'm always a big picture thinker."
"The NFT space was getting hot with the board yacht, APE Club and World of Women," she says. "I just thought I want to create, and I'm always trying to promote female leadership and support it. My first idea was to create like an NFT with this in mind."