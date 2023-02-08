Bethenny Frankel Slams Brandi Glanville & Bravo Over Disturbing Caroline Manzo Assault Claims: 'The Whole Thing's F**ked Up'

As more details about what went down between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo are brought to light, former housewife Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on the incident that led to the early exits of both ladies from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

"I feel badly for Caroline, who's a respectable woman who took a hit during the pandemic who wants to make a little bit of money — and she's a great Housewife,” the Skinnygirl founder said in a TikTok posted Tuesday, February 7, after Glanville was accused of touching Manzo's "breast area and vaginal area" while they were filming in Morocco.