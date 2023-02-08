Bethenny Frankel Slams Brandi Glanville & Bravo Over Disturbing Caroline Manzo Assault Claims: 'The Whole Thing's F**ked Up'
As more details about what went down between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo are brought to light, former housewife Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on the incident that led to the early exits of both ladies from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
"I feel badly for Caroline, who's a respectable woman who took a hit during the pandemic who wants to make a little bit of money — and she's a great Housewife,” the Skinnygirl founder said in a TikTok posted Tuesday, February 7, after Glanville was accused of touching Manzo's "breast area and vaginal area" while they were filming in Morocco.
Frankel noted that what should have been a "magical" trip to Morocco got "taken away" from Manzo the moment Glanville allegedly made unwanted advances on a drunken night.
"I just think the whole thing’s f**ked up as I’m sure you do as well," Frankel said to her viewers.
She also took the discussion about Glanville and Manzo's interaction as an opportunity to slam the Bravo franchise for celebrating certain foul behavior — such as fraud, infidelity and going to jail.
"It really does capitalize off that," she said of the franchise, adding that "Our society consumes other people’s grief and hardship with a voracious appetite."
Frankel's remarks come on the heels of reports that Glanville's advances toward Manzo went much further than a bunch of "unwanted kisses."
The altercation took place on Wednesday, January 25, while the ladies were enjoying a party in a private home amid filming for Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
The 50-year-old television personality “stuck her tongue down [Caroline’s] throat," per a source, and later locked Manzo, as well as The Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord and an unidentified fourth women in the bathroom all together.
Once the ladies were inside the room, an intoxicated Glanville — whose drunken behavior has raised concern in the past — proceeded to "pin Caroline against the wall," a source alleged, and put her hands all over Manzo's body.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum requested to be moved to a hotel after the altercation to get “out of the situation,” and Glanville was kicked off the show the following day.
Manzo decided to leave on her own on Friday, January 27, in order to cope with the trauma.