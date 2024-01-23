Richard Simmons Insists He's 'Fine and Happy' Despite Unauthorized Biopic Drama
Richard Simmons assured fans he's in good spirits despite the unfolding drama surrounding an unauthorized biopic about himself.
"Hi Everybody! I wanted you all to know that I am fine and I am happy," he began his Monday, January 22, update on his official Facebook page.
"I have had a lot of people ask me for interviews. But right now I don’t want to do them," he explained. "It is a gray and rainy day here in Los Angeles, but my heart is filled with your kindness towards me."
As OK! reported, it was revealed earlier this month that Pauly Shore would be portraying the fitness guru, 75, in an upcoming flick about Simmons' life, but shortly after it was announced that the film was "in development," Simmons spoke out against it.
"Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read," he stated in a Facebook post.
"I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist," the star noted. "I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."
Shore, 55, who portrayed Simmons in the 2021 short film The Court Jester, brushed off the '80s icon's words when recently speaking to a reporter.
"Every day is a different day, you never know what he’s gonna say the next day," the actor expressed. "I love Richard, and I’m kind of just feeding off the people online."
The comedian gave a more detailed response to another reporter, insisting, "If you know anything about me, I don’t come from a vindictive place. My whole attitude is if we build it, he’ll come."
"So my hope is that once he sees the short [The Court Jester] and what we are wanting to do with it, he’ll change his tune," he said.
"I love him and I love what he represents, which is why we wanna do it," Shore explained. "He’s such a great character and it would be a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well. People miss me and they miss him."
At the Sundance Film Festival, Shore once again defended the upcoming movie, insisting it's a tribute to Simmons.
"I want it to be more dramatic than it is funny," he shared with Variety. "A lot of the younger generation does not know who he is and his story needs to be told.”
The former MTV star also noted he "relates to" Simmons in countless ways.
"I saw an interview he did recently and him saying how he’s by himself. He’s secluded. He doesn’t have any friends or family. He’s just alone. That is similar to me right now. My parents passed away. My siblings, we don’t have a great relationship. I’m not married," he spilled. "When I am out touring, it’s very big ... and then I come home and I’m by myself. I definitely feel like I am him. I feel like there is a part of me that is very similar."