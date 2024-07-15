Richard Simmons Declined Medical Attention When He Felt Dizzy and Fell in His Bathroom the Night Before His Death
Richard Simmons declined medical attention just one day before his death.
According to a new report, the beloved fitness coach felt dizzy and fell while in his bathroom on Friday, July 12.
He was helped up by his housekeeper, who insisted she should take him to a medical facility, but he shot down the idea since he wanted to be in his own home while celebrating his 76th birthday that same day.
The next morning, the housekeeper found Simmons next to his bed unresponsive at around 10 a.m., and he was declared dead.
Prior to the bathroom incident, the star was doing well enough that he took to social media to thank fans for their birthday wishes.
"Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails," he tweeted. "Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard."
Eerily enough, People published an interview with him that same week where he declared he was feeling "good."
"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he said. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."
Though Simmons lived a more reclusive life since 2014, he shared occasional updates with fans through his social media — which is how it was revealed that he had skin cancer.
In a March Facebook post, the entertainer explained he first saw a doctor for the disease after noticing "a strange looking bump under my right eye."
After realizing that Neosporin wasn't helping the area heal, he went to see a dermatologist, who had to scrape the area to test it.
"He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said Basel [sic] Cell Carcinoma," Simmons recalled. "I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed."
"He explained that he has to burn my skin to remove the cancer cells. There was no numbing, it just had to be done with a small instrument," the celebrity shared. "As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek. You can’t cry during this and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes."
He then had to go through that same process for a second time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
TMZ reported on Simmons refusing medical attention after falling in the bathroom.