Richard Simmons' Final Photo Revealed: Fitness Guru's Staff Shares Last Post He Prepared Before His Tragic Death
Richard Simmons’ final message to fans has been revealed.
On Saturday, July 20, the staff of the late fitness guru shared the last social media post the 76-year-old intended to make before he was found dead on July 13.
“From Richard’s staff: Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting,” the upload began.
“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it,” the employees explained.
The staff concluded: “Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday, July 14, 2024. ‘Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.'”
Along with the message, the upload included a photo of a gray-haired Simmons in a NASA suit in front of an orange, pink and red background.
The post came a week after Simmons tragically passed away. TMZ reports revealed that he had fallen in this bathroom the night before and was found by an employee. The worker then helped Simmons to bed after he refused medical attention — the next morning, they found him unresponsive in bed.
Though the cause of death has yet to be revealed, authorities believe there was no foul play involved.
The Sweatin' to the Oldies star was laid to rest on Friday, July 19, at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in L.A.
“Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends,” the celeb’s older brother, Lenny Simmons, shared in a statement provided by his longtime publicist, Tom Estey.
“We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time,” Lenny added.
The sibling asked fans to “remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.” Lenny noted how his brother “truly cared about people,” as “he called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”
“So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life,” he finished.
As OK! previously reported, not too long before his passing, Richard opened up about how happy he was to be alive after turning 76.
"I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," he said in an interview.