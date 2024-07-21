Richard Simmons' Final Photo Revealed: Fitness Guru's Staff Shares Last Post He Prepared Before His Tragic Death

“From Richard’s staff: Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting,” the upload began.

“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it,” the employees explained.