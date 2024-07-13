Richard Simmons Dead at 76 After Saying He Was 'Grateful to Be Alive' on Latest Birthday
Richard Simmons has passed away at age 76.
According to law enforcement, around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, police and fire department were called to the fitness guru's home, where he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected at this time.
As OK! previously reported, Simmons recently opened up about how happy he was to be alive after turning 76 on Friday, July 12. "I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," he raved in a recent interview.
The sad news comes as Simmons was growing increasingly candid about his personal struggles. "Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist," he penned on his social media platforms.
"I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names," he continued.
"He laughed. You have to go to a cancer doctor right away. But now that you are here I suggest you put some Botox in your forehead lines and your smile lines and let’s pump up those cheeks of yours…..I patted him on his hand and said, 'Not today doctor.' When I got home I called Dr. Ralph A. Massey, who was from England I waited in his waiting room and said hello to all of these people who had skin cancer as well," the iconic fitness expert added.
"I was shocked to see all of the skin cancers that they had. Some had cancer on top of their heads…their face …and their neck. The nurse said, 'Dr would like to see you now Richard.' I slowly walked in this pristine room and Dr Massey came in to greet me…' I have to apologize I just finished eating lox, bagels, and onions.' He smelled like a deli. But I didn’t care I just needed his help," Simmons added.
The Louisiana native rose to prominence for his gyms and his outlandish workout tapes such as Sweatin' to the Oldies, Party off the Pounds and Blast Off.
