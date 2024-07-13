Richard Simmons Dead at 76 After Saying He Was 'Grateful to Be Alive' on Latest Birthday

As OK! previously reported, Simmons recently opened up about how happy he was to be alive after turning 76 on Friday, July 12. "I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," he raved in a recent interview.

The sad news comes as Simmons was growing increasingly candid about his personal struggles. "Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist," he penned on his social media platforms.