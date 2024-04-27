'Why Didn't I Do This Sooner?': Jon Gosselin Feels 'Amazing' After Losing 32 Pounds on Ozempic
Jon Gosselin is 32 pounds down in just two months!
On Thursday, April 25, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum admitted he has been taking Ozempic to shave off the extra fat while speaking to a news outlet at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening.
“You know what's annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago,” the reality TV star confessed of using the weight loss drug.
Gosselin — who previously put on 35 pounds after quitting his job as an IT tech to pursue his dream of becoming a DJ — added, “I feel amazing! Like, why didn't I do this sooner?”
“Maybe it wasn't the right time,” he noted, referring to his tumultuous 2009 divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin and subsequent contentious custody battle.
“A lot of things were going on emotionally and I went to court a lot, which was super expensive,” Jon recounted. “It just wasn't a good time in my life. But now I finally have time to focus on myself.”
In addition to the injectable helping him slim down, he revealed it has also allowed him to cut down on alcohol.
“It's really nice because it helped me stop drinking and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating. I was able to really refocus my diet that way,” Jon explained. “I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner.”
In addition to Ozempic, Jon noted how he has underwent some body contouring and fat-melting treatments to tone up his figure, however, he has no interest in going under the knife.
“When it comes to actual surgery like liposuction, I'm like, ‘Hell no.’ I would never do anything that's invasive to my body that I don't need,” the father-of-eight, who took care of son Colin and daughter Hannah in their teens, continued.
“If I have to run or do the elliptical or the Peloton or any of that, that's on me. But I would never have voluntary surgery because I was lazy. That's how I see it,” Jon expressed.
He shared that he has been focused on building healthier habits with the assistance of Ozempic.
“I'm not super overweight. I just told myself, ‘Dude, you've got to stop eating fries. You've just got to stop eating drive-thru food,’” he stated.
