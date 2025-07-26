Basketball Star Rickea Jackson Says It's 'About Time' the WNBA 'Got the Recognition We've Earned'

A typical game day for Jackson consists of her "getting in the zone."

She details: "We start with shoot-around, then I head home, turn on my music, and start locking in. I’m setting the vibe, picking out the tunnel fit, visualizing the game. I try to block out everything else and just focus on showing up as my best self."

And what's on her pre-game playlist?

"I got Drake, Doechii, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, GloRilla — all the heavy hitters. They hype me up and keep me focused at the same time," she spills.

While the Los Angeles Sparks' goals surround them winning games, Jackson also has another dreams in mind.

"I’m always working on everything," she mentions. "I don’t like to limit myself to just one area. My goal is to be the best at my craft, period. I want to keep growing, keep learning and leave a legacy."