Basketball Star Rickea Jackson Says It's 'About Time' the WNBA 'Got the Recognition We've Earned'
Rickea Jackson thinks the WNBA's rise in popularity was a long time coming.
The Los Angeles Sparks star admits it's "such an exciting time" to be a professional female athlete while discussing her partnership with Cheez-It and their latest Cheez-Fitz collection — which features a custom tunnel walk outfit designed by stylist Brittany Hampton for Jackson to rock during game day.
"We’ve got more eyes on the game, more fans showing love, and more brands wanting to partner with us. That visibility is key. It’s about time the league got the recognition — and the resources — we’ve earned. I’m here for all of it," she declares during an exclusive chat with OK!.
Rickea Jackson's Secret to Confidence
Jackson says this partnership was the perfect fit considering her off-court style plays a major role in confidence during games.
"They go hand in hand. When I’m locked in on the court, that confidence carries into everything else — including how I dress. And when I feel good in a fit? That energy shows up in my game. Look good, feel good, play great. Always," the talented athlete explains.
As for what her off-court style is?
"Definitely girlie, fun, chic — with a little s--- and a lot of surprise. I love switching it up," Jackson notes. "One day it’s super polished, the next it might be bold and edgy. I don’t like to box myself in."
Jackson has fortunately been able to tie her love for fashion into her professional craft thanks to an athlete's runway: the tunnel.
"The tunnel is like a moving canvas. It’s our time to show people who we are beyond the jersey," she says of players' entryway from the locker room to the court. "How you dress says a lot, and for me, it's about making a statement — whether it’s through colors, silhouettes, or just how I put a look together. It’s personal and it’s powerful."
How Rickea Jackson Gets 'in the Zone' on Game Day
A typical game day for Jackson consists of her "getting in the zone."
She details: "We start with shoot-around, then I head home, turn on my music, and start locking in. I’m setting the vibe, picking out the tunnel fit, visualizing the game. I try to block out everything else and just focus on showing up as my best self."
And what's on her pre-game playlist?
"I got Drake, Doechii, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, GloRilla — all the heavy hitters. They hype me up and keep me focused at the same time," she spills.
While the Los Angeles Sparks' goals surround them winning games, Jackson also has another dreams in mind.
"I’m always working on everything," she mentions. "I don’t like to limit myself to just one area. My goal is to be the best at my craft, period. I want to keep growing, keep learning and leave a legacy."
Rickea Jackson Partners With Cheez-It
Jackson calls her partnership with Cheez-It "the perfect match," noting: "It was a no-brainer. I love fashion, I love tunnel walks, and I love snacks."
"And getting to work with Brittany made it even better," she praises of the fashion designer behind the Cheez-Fitz collection.
"Brittany is amazing. She really gets it — especially when it comes to styling athletes. She listens, she brings the vision to life and she makes sure the fit still feels like you. It was such a fun process, and honestly, I can’t wait to work with her again," Jackson admits.
Jackson's favorite part of the collection is "the crunch-proof pocket," she says.
"I mean, who doesn’t want to keep their Cheez-It crackers on deck without the mess? It’s sleek, smart, and it helps me keep my favorite cheesy snack close for whenever the cravings strike. Plus, the whole look is gender neutral — so it’s for everybody," the WNBA star concludes.