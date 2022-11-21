Cardi B Makes Surprise Musical Appearance At 2022 AMAs After Takeoff's Death

The chart topper's awards show presence comes weeks after the murder of her husband Offset's cousin, Takeoff, who was fatally gunned down in Houston on November 1.

Before Cardi took the stage, the night's host, Wayne Brady, paid tribute to the late member of Migos. "We have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence," he pleaded while also paying tribute to the victims of the tragic Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday night.