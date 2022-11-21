Cardi B Makes Surprise Musical Appearance At 2022 AMAs After Takeoff's Death
Cardi B triumphantly returned to the stage after her family suffered the most devastating loss. On Sunday, November 20, the rapper made a surprise appearance at the American Music Awards alongside GloRilla for a performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2."
The "WAP" singer, who had a smile from ear to ear, was dressed in a baby blue outfit as she took the stage to sing her verse alongside her collaborator and pal.
The chart topper's awards show presence comes weeks after the murder of her husband Offset's cousin, Takeoff, who was fatally gunned down in Houston on November 1.
Before Cardi took the stage, the night's host, Wayne Brady, paid tribute to the late member of Migos. "We have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence," he pleaded while also paying tribute to the victims of the tragic Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday night.
After taking time to mourn privately with her family and to attend the musician's Celebration of Life held last week, the New York native broke her silence about Takeoff's passing.
"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," she penned in the tribute shared to Instagram, after receiving intense backlash for not speaking out sooner.
"The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable." Cardi continued.
"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽," she concluded in the touching update.