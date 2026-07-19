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Ricki Lake Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Shocking Facelift Transformation With New Unfiltered Before-and-After Photos

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Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake celebrated the two-year anniversary of her facelift on July 18.

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July 19 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Ricki Lake shared dramatic before-and-after photos of her facelift she received in 2024.

The Hairspray alum, 57, marked the two-year anniversary of her cosmetic procedure with a new post on social media on Saturday, July 18.

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Ricki Lake Received a Facelift in July 2024

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image of Ricki lake
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake shared new side-by-side photos of her facelift.

One photo in Lake's gallery featured a computer screen showing her face side-by-side.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to me. Yes, Ricki Lake Reveals Shocking Before and After Results of Her Facelift as She Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss: Photos Specifically, for those wondering, I had a deep plane lower face and neck lift along with a mild co2 laser," she wrote alongside her post.

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Ricki Lake Lost 40 Lbs. in 2023

image of Ricki lake
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake called the facelift a 'brave choice.'

My incredibly talented and kind surgeon, Dr. Allen Foulad made the experience a wonderful one and my results have been remarkable, natural, and long-lasting," the talk show host continued.

She also noted Celebrity Weight-Loss Journeys: From John Goodman to Ricki Lake and More and "did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin."

"It was never going to tighten up by itself. I took a leap of faith and I’m so grateful I did. I am also very glad to see so many people over these past couple of years opening up about their own plastic surgery journeys. The last two pics are recent and without makeup or filter," Lake explained.

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Ricki Lake Once Called Her Plastic Surgery 'a Brave Choice'

image of Ricki lake
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake underwent her procedure in 2024.

She then added the hashtags: "#transparency #selflove #plasticsurgery #thisis57#grateful."

Another photo in her gallery showcased Lake with her new face as she rocked gray hair. Other snaps featured the TV personality at the doctor's office looking at herself in the mirror after going under the knife.

Last year, Lake also celebrated the one-year anniversary of her plastic surgery, calling it a "brave choice," and "one of the best decisions I ever made for myself."

image of Ricki lake
Source: @rickilake/Instagram/MEGA

Ricki Lake lost and gained weight throughout her life.

The Emmy winner has been open about her health journey in the past, previously noting her strict keto diet, intermittent fasting and daily hikes contributed to her weight loss.

Back in 2008, Lake spoke to People about losing over 140 lbs. from her highest weight of 270 lbs.

“I can’t believe I was a fat person for most of my life,” Lake candidly said. “I didn’t have surgery and I worked hard. There’s no secret. I’m active. I watch what I eat."

“According to Hollywood standards, I’m not a thin girl. I'm a normal girl,” she confessed. “I don’t want to perpetuate that obsession but yet I am also guilty of wanting … to lose weight.”

The former The Ricki Lake Show host told Maury Povich earlier this year she didn't use GLP-1s for her 40-pound weight loss.

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