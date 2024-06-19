Ricki Lake Looks Confident in Plunging Swimsuit After 35-Pound Weight Loss: Photos
Ricki Lake is showing off her slim figure in an Instagram post, as the former talk show host sported a plunging swimsuit to highlight her physique.
"I worked hard to get here. Plan to stay awhile," Lake wrote in her caption on Tuesday, June 18.
Fans of Lake applauded her health journey in the comments section.
"I mean... Ricki- you're an icon- you helped us all have better births and you've fought to live your best life," one follower wrote. "Thanks for bolstering my courage to do the same."
"It IS so empowering to lose unwanted weight and exercise every day! You’re doing great," another added.
Lake discussed her health journey in an interview after speculation spread that she used Ozempic.
“It's so funny that because when you're in your 50s, you're supposed to be going sort of down, it's all downhill from here,” she told an outlet. “I feel the opposite, I feel the healthiest I've ever felt, the fittest and I have a beautiful partner that I share my life with. I pinch myself every day.”
“I worked hard. I look back at my life and the ups and the downs and there's certainly been a ripple," she added. “But I don't come from a handout, I don't come from money. I really have forged ahead and taken risks and it's all worked out."
Although Lake was able to change dress sizes, she wants her fans to prioritize themselves.
“Love yourself first above everything else,” the Hairspray star stressed. “Like honestly, come to a place of real self-love and self-acceptance and I think good things come from that.”
"I am not superhuman, but I am someone that when I set my mind to something, I for the most part do it,” she continued. “I have a lot of willpower. I've been big, I've been skinny. I've been 260 pounds; I've been 120 pounds.”
OK! previously reported Lake discussed how her mindset shifted last year.
“Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she wrote in a social media post.
“My husband, Ross [Burningham], joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that),” she continued.
“But neither of us were pre-diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past,” Lake noted.
Lake celebrated her accomplishment and admitted she would share more details about it in the future.
“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong 💪. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”,” the mother-of-two concluded.
Lake spoke to People.