Ricki Lake Looks Confident in Plunging Swimsuit After 35-Pound Weight Loss: Photos

Lake discussed her health journey in an interview after speculation spread that she used Ozempic.

“It's so funny that because when you're in your 50s, you're supposed to be going sort of down, it's all downhill from here,” she told an outlet. “I feel the opposite, I feel the healthiest I've ever felt, the fittest and I have a beautiful partner that I share my life with. I pinch myself every day.”

“I worked hard. I look back at my life and the ups and the downs and there's certainly been a ripple," she added. “But I don't come from a handout, I don't come from money. I really have forged ahead and taken risks and it's all worked out."