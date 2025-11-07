Celebrity Weight-Loss Journeys: From John Goodman to Ricki Lake and More

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton

Source: TLC; @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy Slaton, known for her role on 1,000-Lb. Sisters, has started spreading positivity on TikTok after an astonishing weight-loss of 500 pounds. "After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery," she told People after undergoing skin removal procedure. "I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was."

Ricki Lake

Source: MEGA; @rickilake/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ricki Lake proudly showcased her vibrant new look after dropping 40 pounds and undergoing a facelift she called "the best." "I had lost 40 pounds and did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin," she said of her decision to get the procedure. "It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55."

Khloé Kardashian

Source: MEGA; @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian also stole the spotlight in a cherry bikini, confidently flaunting her toned physique alongside her children while reflecting on her evolving body confidence. She wrote in the caption of the April Instagram post, "🌴🍒🩷☀️🍉🌴." In a December 2024 interview with Bustle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed when exactly she decided to shed pounds. "My weight-loss journey started because I was getting a divorce," Kardashian said, adding, "I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym."

John Goodman and Neal McDonough

Source: MEGA