Celebrity Weight-Loss Journeys: From John Goodman to Ricki Lake and More
Nov. 7 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton, known for her role on 1,000-Lb. Sisters, has started spreading positivity on TikTok after an astonishing weight-loss of 500 pounds.
"After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery," she told People after undergoing skin removal procedure. "I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was."
Ricki Lake
Meanwhile, Ricki Lake proudly showcased her vibrant new look after dropping 40 pounds and undergoing a facelift she called "the best."
"I had lost 40 pounds and did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin," she said of her decision to get the procedure. "It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55."
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian also stole the spotlight in a cherry bikini, confidently flaunting her toned physique alongside her children while reflecting on her evolving body confidence.
She wrote in the caption of the April Instagram post, "🌴🍒☀️🍉🌴."
In a December 2024 interview with Bustle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed when exactly she decided to shed pounds.
"My weight-loss journey started because I was getting a divorce," Kardashian said, adding, "I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym."
John Goodman and Neal McDonough
On the acting front, John Goodman and Neal McDonough turned heads with their remarkable transformations for upcoming roles. Goodman, looking fit, showcased a 200-pound weight-loss at the Smurfs premiere.
Meanwhile, McDonough shed 32 pounds through hard work and a dedicated diet, both exemplifying commitment to their journeys.
"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," Goodman said.
The Argo star continued, "Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.”