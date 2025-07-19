Ricki Lake Reveals Shocking Before and After Results of Her Facelift as She Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss: Photos

Ricki Lake took a page out of Kris Jenner’s book of transformative cosmetic surgeries!

The former Ricki Lake Show host showed off the shocking results of her successful facelift via Instagram on July 18, writing, “One year ago today I did a thing.”

The 56-year-old detailed what she chose to have surgically reconstructed by facial plastic surgeon Allen Foulad, saying she had a “deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser.” Lake raved about Foulad, calling him “a true master in his field,” adding, “I was in the best of hands.”