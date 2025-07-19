or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Ricki Lake
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ricki Lake Reveals Shocking Before and After Results of Her Facelift as She Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss: Photos

photo of Ricki Lake and Allen Foulad
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake is looking better than ever!

By:

July 19 2025, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ricki Lake took a page out of Kris Jenner’s book of transformative cosmetic surgeries!

The former Ricki Lake Show host showed off the shocking results of her successful facelift via Instagram on July 18, writing, “One year ago today I did a thing.”

The 56-year-old detailed what she chose to have surgically reconstructed by facial plastic surgeon Allen Foulad, saying she had a “deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser.” Lake raved about Foulad, calling him “a true master in his field,” adding, “I was in the best of hands.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ricki Lake's Friend Researched Necessary Surgical Information for Her

ricki lake reveals before and after results facelift pound weight loss photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake started her weight-loss journey in 2023.

The Emmy Award winner explained how a friend of hers previously had an “incredible experience” with the surgeon, ultimately leading her to make the decision of a lifetime.

“I made the decision to follow in her footsteps,” she wrote underneath a slew of before and after photos. “She is that friend that does all the research and due diligence for you. She met with all the top docs in the country. So thankful for her going first.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ricki Lake's 40-Pound Weight Loss Caused 'Extra Skin'

ricki lake reveals before and after results facelift pound weight loss photo
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

The talk show host has lost an astounding 40 pounds.

Lake elaborated that her 40-pound weight loss caused her to have “extra skin that hung from below my chin,” adding, “It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55. Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life.”

She noted that the procedure was “the icing on the cake” to her midlife transformation. “One year later, I look back on my brave choice and consider it one of the best decisions I ever made for myself,” she said.

MORE ON:
Ricki Lake

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ricki Lake Lost 40 Pounds Without Ozempic

ricki lake reveals before after results facelift pound weight loss
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

Ricki Lake said she did not use Ozempic to help her lose the weight.

Lake’s photo carousel detailed the immense difference between then versus now. In her most recent selfie from May, she said she was so thrilled with the results that she ditched the makeup, adding, “Living my best life.”

Although she began her weight-loss journey in 2023, Lake joined Good Morning America in May 2024 to reveal she shed the excess pounds without the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

'I Wanted to Give It a Go on My Own'

ricki lake reveals before after results facelift pound weight loss photos
Source: @rickilake/Instagram

The star said her doctor told her she would not lose weight without Ozempic.

“The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight. And he was saying you weren't going to be successful [at losing weight] without [Ozempic], is what he said to me,” she shared. “And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it p---d me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.