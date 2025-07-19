Ricki Lake Reveals Shocking Before and After Results of Her Facelift as She Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss: Photos
Ricki Lake took a page out of Kris Jenner’s book of transformative cosmetic surgeries!
The former Ricki Lake Show host showed off the shocking results of her successful facelift via Instagram on July 18, writing, “One year ago today I did a thing.”
The 56-year-old detailed what she chose to have surgically reconstructed by facial plastic surgeon Allen Foulad, saying she had a “deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser.” Lake raved about Foulad, calling him “a true master in his field,” adding, “I was in the best of hands.”
Ricki Lake's Friend Researched Necessary Surgical Information for Her
The Emmy Award winner explained how a friend of hers previously had an “incredible experience” with the surgeon, ultimately leading her to make the decision of a lifetime.
“I made the decision to follow in her footsteps,” she wrote underneath a slew of before and after photos. “She is that friend that does all the research and due diligence for you. She met with all the top docs in the country. So thankful for her going first.”
Ricki Lake's 40-Pound Weight Loss Caused 'Extra Skin'
Lake elaborated that her 40-pound weight loss caused her to have “extra skin that hung from below my chin,” adding, “It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55. Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life.”
She noted that the procedure was “the icing on the cake” to her midlife transformation. “One year later, I look back on my brave choice and consider it one of the best decisions I ever made for myself,” she said.
Ricki Lake Lost 40 Pounds Without Ozempic
Lake’s photo carousel detailed the immense difference between then versus now. In her most recent selfie from May, she said she was so thrilled with the results that she ditched the makeup, adding, “Living my best life.”
Although she began her weight-loss journey in 2023, Lake joined Good Morning America in May 2024 to reveal she shed the excess pounds without the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.
'I Wanted to Give It a Go on My Own'
“The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight. And he was saying you weren't going to be successful [at losing weight] without [Ozempic], is what he said to me,” she shared. “And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it p---d me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own.”