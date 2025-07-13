Plastic Surgery Confessions! From Kris Jenner's Facelift to Chrissy Teigen's Hairline Lowering Surgery
Ricki's Amazing New Look
"I've had a lower faceand neck lift. Kind of think it's the best facelift I've ever seen," Ricki Lake, 56, revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on June 12.
She added, "And my doctor, let me give a shout out because he's a genius. Dr. Allen Foulad is the best, and I've sent many people to him."
Chrissy Changes Her Hairline
After a photo of her bandaged face recently went viral, the always candid Chrissy Teigen, 39, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she underwent a "hairline lowering procedure," adding, "Lost a lot in the front from babies, and it's just very thin up there. When you see it on a carpet, it's ALWAYS extensions."
Kylie's Killer Curves
"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!!! hope this helps lol," Kylie Jenner, 27, told a TikTok user who was in awe of the reality star's b--- job.
She previously revealed she had work done before becoming a mom, telling W Magazine, "I got my b----- done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing."
Expressing her regret, Jenner continued, "I had beautiful b------. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."
Kris: Frozen in Time
Momager Kris Jenner, 69, once described her 2011 facelift as an "amazing experience." She also had b----- augmentation in the 1980s, and over the years has copped to Botox.
"A couple years ago, I felt like they were too big," she said of her b----- implants. "And I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore and suddenly it was like, get them out! So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in."
She recently credited Dr. Steven Levine for a "refreshed look." One fan cracked that the reality star looks younger than Kylie's 7-year-old daughter, Stormi!
Kristin's Perkier Bosom
Former Hills star Kristin Cavallari recently disclosed she went from a 300 cc to a 340.
"Everyone thinks I went a lot bigger, but I've just pushed them up a couple times since getting them done," the 38-year-old insisted on Instagram. "They fit my frame."