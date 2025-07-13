Plastic Surgery Confessions! From Kris Jenner's Facelift to Chrissy Teigen's Hairline Lowering Surgery

Momager Kris Jenner, 69, once described her 2011 facelift as an "amazing experience." She also had b----- augmentation in the 1980s, and over the years has copped to Botox.

"A couple years ago, I felt like they were too big," she said of her b----- implants. "And I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore and suddenly it was like, get them out! So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in."

She recently credited Dr. Steven Levine for a "refreshed look." One fan cracked that the reality star looks younger than Kylie's 7-year-old daughter, Stormi!