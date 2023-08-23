From Collaborators to Proud Parents: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
September 2012: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Performed at MTV VMAs
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky marked their first professional performance at the MTV VMAs with the singer's "Cockiness (Love It)."
December 2019: They Marked Their Red Carpet Debut
After years of friendship, they appeared together at the British Fashion Awards red carpet in London, where Rihanna received her first fashion award, presented by Janet Jackson.
January 2020: Rihanna Broke Up With Billionaire Hassan Jameel + She Sparked Dating Rumors With A$AP Rocky
After nearly three years of dating, Rihanna and billionaire Hassan Jameel called it quits. The former couple, who met in June 2017, decided to split because their "lives were too different."
In the same month, the "Where Have You Been" singer also sparked dating rumors with A$AP Rocky after they attended the Yams Day Benefit Concert in Brooklyn together.
However, a source dismissed the dating rumors and told E! that Rihanna was still single after getting out of her relationship with Jameel.
"She's wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," the source continued. "She's hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she's just having fun."
July 2020: They Worked on Fenty Skin's Ad
Despite denying the romance buzz, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky breathed life into the rumors again when they worked together on Fenty Skin's ad.
November 2020: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Confirmed To Be Dating
Following a series of public outings, a source told People that the couple was officially dating, although the details were still unknown at the time.
December 2020: Romance Blossomed Further
Amid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's private relationship, a source shared some details about their romance in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.
"They have always had amazing chemistry, and Rihanna relates to A$AP, and it [their relationship] feels natural, easy and fun," the insider said. "She feels very comfortable around him since they've known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."
It mirrored another source's tip to People about the couple being inseparable for weeks.
May 2021: Rapper Spoke About Their Relationship For the First Time
After maintaining their silence on the rumors, the "Praise the Lord" rapper formally confirmed his relationship with "the love of my life" and "my lady" in his interview with GQ.
He did not share how their romance started, but he declared that Rihanna was "the one" for him.
June 2021: Couple Had a Rare PDA Moment in New York City
While at Barcade in New York City, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a rare PDA moment during which they shared a kiss in public. Photos and videos of their PDA went viral a few days later.
January 2022: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Confirmed 1st Child Together
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced that they were expanding their family with the "Diamonds" singer showing off her baby bump in New York City.
March 2022: Engagement Rumors Swirled
Two months after confirming they were expecting their first child together, Rihanna sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. She teased the public when she referred to it as an "old ring" when paparazzi asked her about it.
May 2022: Rihanna Gave Birth to Baby Boy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky officially welcomed their baby boy in Los Angeles. A source said the singer was doing well and that the couple felt truly excited to become parents.
February 2023: Rihanna Announced 2nd Pregnancy
Less than a year after welcoming their first baby, Rihanna made her Super Bowl performance extra special by announcing her second pregnancy.
A few days after sharing the exciting news, she told GQ that the birth of their son strengthened their relationship.
"We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship," she said. "Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."
July 2023: Wedding Rumors Emerged
While waiting for the arrival of their second child, A$AP Rocky seemingly hinted at their relationship through his song, "Riot," which has the lyrics: "My wife is erotic, I'm smokin' exotic (Woo, woo) / My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage (Woo, woo, woo)."
Although they did not release a statement to address the rumors, the rapper called the "Love on the Brain" crooner his "wife" during his Cannes performance.
August 2023: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcomed Baby No. 2
Rihanna secretly gave birth to their second child in Los Angeles in early August. The child's name remains unknown, but his moniker reportedly starts with the letter R.