From Collaborators to Proud Parents: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline

After nearly three years of dating, Rihanna and billionaire Hassan Jameel called it quits. The former couple, who met in June 2017, decided to split because their "lives were too different."

In the same month, the "Where Have You Been" singer also sparked dating rumors with A$AP Rocky after they attended the Yams Day Benefit Concert in Brooklyn together.

However, a source dismissed the dating rumors and told E! that Rihanna was still single after getting out of her relationship with Jameel.

"She's wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," the source continued. "She's hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she's just having fun."