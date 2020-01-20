Rihanna appears to be enjoying her single life! Shortly after news surfaced that she called it quits with Hassan Jameel, she was spotted out and about with A$AP Rocky.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Rihanna appears to be enjoying her single life! Shortly after news surfaced that she called it quits with Hassan Jameel, she was spotted out and about with A$AP Rocky.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!