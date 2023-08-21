OK Magazine
Rihanna Secretly Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky: Details

rihanna secretly gives birth baby no asap rocky
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 21 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Break out the blue blankets — again!

Rihanna secretly gave birth to her and beau A$AP Rocky's second child, a boy, on August 3, an insider revealed.

rihanna secretly gives birth baby no asap rocky
Source: mega

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now proud parents to two little boys!

A source told a news outlet that the Fenty Beauty founder and the rapper (real name Rakim Mayers) welcomed the tot in Los Angeles, and though his full name isn't known, it's alleged the moniker begins with the letter R, matching the rest of the family.

The proud parents didn't reveal the name of their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, until he turned 1 this past May.

rihanna secretly gives birth baby no asap rocky
Source: @badgalriri/instagram

Rihanna shared this adorable shot of her first son in March 2023.

As OK! reported, the "Umbrella" crooner revealed her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, doing so by simply showing off her growing belly for the cameras.

"When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," the Grammy nominee explained of why she chose to carry out the gig while expecting. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that."

rihanna secretly gives birth baby no asap rocky
Source: @badgalriri/instagram

Rihanna previously admitted she wasn't interested in wearing typical maternity clothes.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again," a source spilled at the time. "She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy."

The insider noted the mom-of-two "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer. She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together."

RiRi continued to put her baby bump on display over the past several months, wearing a sheer black dress to the March Oscars, where she also performed.

Just last month, she upped the ante by modeling for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line with her bare belly front and center.

TMZ reported on Rihanna giving birth to her second child.

