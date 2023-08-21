Rihanna Secretly Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky: Details

As OK! reported, the "Umbrella" crooner revealed her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, doing so by simply showing off her growing belly for the cameras.

"When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," the Grammy nominee explained of why she chose to carry out the gig while expecting. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that."