'RHODubai' Star Chanel Ayan Emotionally Details Female Circumcision Experience At Age Five

“It happened to me 35 years ago, and I’ve never gotten over it," the supermodel explained of the procedure which she explained took place at a stranger's house where they "sewed" up her and her sister's genitals.

"In my culture, it's done to keep women virgins," Ayan said. "Everybody's a virgin in my culture because of this. Because how are you going to have sex when you're sewn as a girl until you get married? It's a way to keep men satisfied."