Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Second Child's Unusual Name Revealed
A family of "R" names!
The moniker of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child was recently revealed about a month after the musical icon gave birth.
On Thursday, September 7, it was released that the name of their son is Riot Rose Mayers. The moniker could be a nod to A$AP's song "Riot," which dropped in July and featured Pharrell Williams.
The unique title follows the pattern of the rest of the brood as their first son's name also starts with an "R." The 1-year-old, who was born in May 2022, goes by RZA Athelston Mayers.
The birth certificate, which divulged the newborn's tag, also spilled that the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to Riot on August 1, 2023, at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41a.m.
The power couple used celeb go-to OB-GYN, Thais Aliabadi, who has been featured in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Aliabadi also delivered Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah's son, Roman.
As OK! previously reported, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed her second pregnancy in February during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.
The sensational star simply showed off her baby bump in a red latex outfit, signaling she and A$AP had a baby on the way.
"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," the Grammy winner began about the momentous national concert. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that."
Following the performance, a source opened up about how the musician felt.
"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again,” the insider said. "She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy."
They then noted the mom-of-two "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer. She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together."
