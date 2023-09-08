OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Rihanna
OK LogoBABIES

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Second Child's Unusual Name Revealed

rihanna
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Updated 10:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A family of "R" names!

The moniker of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child was recently revealed about a month after the musical icon gave birth.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna gave birth to her first child in May 2022.

On Thursday, September 7, it was released that the name of their son is Riot Rose Mayers. The moniker could be a nod to A$AP's song "Riot," which dropped in July and featured Pharrell Williams.

The unique title follows the pattern of the rest of the brood as their first son's name also starts with an "R." The 1-year-old, who was born in May 2022, goes by RZA Athelston Mayers.

Article continues below advertisement

The birth certificate, which divulged the newborn's tag, also spilled that the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to Riot on August 1, 2023, at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41a.m.

The power couple used celeb go-to OB-GYN, Thais Aliabadi, who has been featured in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Aliabadi also delivered Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah's son, Roman.

rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed her second pregnancy in February during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The sensational star simply showed off her baby bump in a red latex outfit, signaling she and A$AP had a baby on the way.

MORE ON:
Rihanna
asap
Source: @asaprocky/Instagram

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also share son RZA.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," the Grammy winner began about the momentous national concert. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that."

Following the performance, a source opened up about how the musician felt.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again,” the insider said. "She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy."

They then noted the mom-of-two "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer. She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together."

The Blast reported on the information for the birth certificate.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.