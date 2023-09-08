Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Second Child's Unusual Name Revealed

On Thursday, September 7, it was released that the name of their son is Riot Rose Mayers. The moniker could be a nod to A$AP's song "Riot," which dropped in July and featured Pharrell Williams.

The unique title follows the pattern of the rest of the brood as their first son's name also starts with an "R." The 1-year-old, who was born in May 2022, goes by RZA Athelston Mayers.