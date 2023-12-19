Rihanna Says It's 'a Turn-on' Watching A$AP Rocky Interact With Their 2 Sons RZA and Riot

"I loved him differently as a dad," Rihanna explained of her partner, whom she began dating in November 2020. "This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].'"

The "We Found Love" vocalist explained how her little ones are "obsessed" with their father. "I'm just a background, like, I'm an extra," she joked about her family. "It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it."