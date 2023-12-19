Rihanna Says It's 'a Turn-on' Watching A$AP Rocky Interact With Their 2 Sons RZA and Riot
Rihanna is in love with her life as a mom!
In a new interview, the music superstar, 35, opened up about parenting her boys, RZA and Riot, with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, while emphasizing how watching the rapper, also 35, father their kiddos has made her see him in a whole new light.
"I loved him differently as a dad," Rihanna explained of her partner, whom she began dating in November 2020. "This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad].'"
The "We Found Love" vocalist explained how her little ones are "obsessed" with their father. "I'm just a background, like, I'm an extra," she joked about her family. "It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it."
The power couple welcomed their first baby, RZA, in May 2022 but kept his name under wraps until six months later. In August 2023, Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP's second baby boy, Riot.
"They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," she gushed in a recent interview.
The "Disturbia" artist noted the shift from being an only child to having a new infant in the house was a bit of an adjustment for her eldest child. "He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," she said of RZA. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him."
"If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him," Rihanna explained.
With two little ones to style, the Fenty designer has been thinking about doing a children's line in the future. "You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she noted. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas."
