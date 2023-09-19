OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Rihanna
OK LogoBABIES

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut 6-Week-Old Son Riot in Adorable Family Photoshoot

rihanna asap rocky show week old son riot family photoshoot
Source: @ASAPROCKY/INSTAGRAM
By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

He's ready for his close-up!

On Tuesday, September 19, the very first pictures of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second son, Riot Rose, hit the internet.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna baby
Source: @ASAPROCKY/INSTAGRAM

The rapper posted photos of RZA when they marked his first birthday in May.

In one of the snaps, the "Umbrella Crooner" held the 6-week-old, who was wrapped in a colorful blanket, while her beau carried son RZA, 16 months, who looked adorable in jeans and a black leather jacket.

In another photo, the newborn — clad in pink — was inside and laying down on the carpet as his parents cooed over him. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had RZA on his shoulders at one point, and the couple then traded children so the rapper could cradle Riot.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna aap rocky show week old son riot family photoshoot
Source: mega

Rihanna often bared her baby bump during her pregnancies.

The pair looked stylish themselves, with RiRi donning navy blue spandex leggings and a denim top, while the proud dad rocked a yellow and green plaid shirt, a white tank and jeans.

The photographer captioned the pictures on Instagram, "It’s a FAMILY thing 💪🏽 Welcome to the World Riot Rose 🌹."

The Fenty Beauty founder commented on the post, "The Mayers Boyz."

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna aap rocky show week old son riot family photoshoot
Source: mega

A$AP Rocky confirmed in 2021 that the two were dating.

MORE ON:
Rihanna

Though the duo was quick to show off their tot and unveil his name, it took one year for them to reveal their first son's moniker. The Super Bowl performer also told British Vogue that she was worried about the paparazzi invading her kids' space as they grow up.

"We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this," she explained. "We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the h--- out of here with that.”

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna aap rocky show week old son riot family photoshoot
Source: mega

Rihanna gave birth to her second son on August 3.

Rihanna previously admitted the first few weeks of motherhood were tough, but that didn't stop her and her man from quickly expanding their family.

"I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three," she recalled after welcoming RZA. "It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid," the designer continued. "Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just… going home?"

E! News obtained the photos.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.