Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut 6-Week-Old Son Riot in Adorable Family Photoshoot
He's ready for his close-up!
On Tuesday, September 19, the very first pictures of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second son, Riot Rose, hit the internet.
In one of the snaps, the "Umbrella Crooner" held the 6-week-old, who was wrapped in a colorful blanket, while her beau carried son RZA, 16 months, who looked adorable in jeans and a black leather jacket.
In another photo, the newborn — clad in pink — was inside and laying down on the carpet as his parents cooed over him. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had RZA on his shoulders at one point, and the couple then traded children so the rapper could cradle Riot.
The pair looked stylish themselves, with RiRi donning navy blue spandex leggings and a denim top, while the proud dad rocked a yellow and green plaid shirt, a white tank and jeans.
The photographer captioned the pictures on Instagram, "It’s a FAMILY thing 💪🏽 Welcome to the World Riot Rose 🌹."
The Fenty Beauty founder commented on the post, "The Mayers Boyz."
Though the duo was quick to show off their tot and unveil his name, it took one year for them to reveal their first son's moniker. The Super Bowl performer also told British Vogue that she was worried about the paparazzi invading her kids' space as they grow up.
"We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this," she explained. "We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the h--- out of here with that.”
Rihanna previously admitted the first few weeks of motherhood were tough, but that didn't stop her and her man from quickly expanding their family.
"I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three," she recalled after welcoming RZA. "It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part."
"You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid," the designer continued. "Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just… going home?"
E! News obtained the photos.