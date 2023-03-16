Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Stepping Out With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky In L.A.: Photos
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be soaking up all of the quality time they can before welcoming their second child.
The expectant parents stepped out for lunch at Maxfields in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 15, just days after the "Diamonds" singer gave a powerful performance at the 95th Academy Awards.
Rihanna rocked a blue and red collared crop top that perfectly showed off her growing bump and a pair of baggy jeans, while her boyfriend wore a green textured vest, red plaid shirt and graphic tee for their day out.
The Fenty Beauty founder shocked the world when she debuted her pregnant belly while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show — a moment the diva could not have been more thrilled about.
"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," a source close to the crooner spilled of the headline-making moment.
A$AP — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — and the Barbados native welcomed their first child, a boy, born in May 2022, but Rihanna "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer," the insider claimed. "She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together."
The businesswoman has relished in motherhood, gushing over her baby boy in a recent interview, "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It's so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that."
Scroll through the gallery to see Rihanna and A$AP Rocky grab lunch together in Los Angeles.
The stunning "Rude Boy" vocalist and the "Good for You" artist looked casual and cool during their romantic date.
A$AP Rocky was every bit a gentleman as he escorted the mother of his children out of the building.
RiRi clutched her main man's hand as they made their way out of the California eatery.
The happy couple looked as chic as ever while both hiding behind their extra large shades during their day out.