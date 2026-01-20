Rihanna Has Savage Response to Bodyguard Who Closed the Door on Her During NYC Outing

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna always knows how to handle a “Rude Boy.” On Friday, January 16, the singer had an awkward run-in while stepping out of the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. As she exited the building, one of her security guards walked ahead, allowing the heavy doors to shut right in front of her.

Source: MEGA Rihanna made a joke after a bodyguard closed the door in her face.

Rather than getting upset, the Grammy winner, 37, paused briefly and delivered a perfectly timed response. “Such a gentleman you are,” she quipped in a video that quickly made the rounds online. Rihanna then laughed it off before slipping into a waiting car, clearly unfazed by the minor mishap.

Rihanna reacts to being hit by a door after her bodyguard fails to hold it:



“Such a gentleman you are.”



pic.twitter.com/4SIWNnjoAQ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 17, 2026 Source: @BuzzingPop/X

The viral moment comes just weeks after Rihanna hinted she may be open to expanding her family once again with partner A$AP Rocky. On Saturday, January 17, Love Island alum Montana Brown posted a video on Instagram debating whether she should have another child.

Source: @montanarosebrown1/Instagram Rihanna recently hinted at wanting another baby.

“Deciding to get hot and s--- or get pregnant in 2026,” the reality star — who shares two children with her fiancé, professional rugby player Mark O’Connor — wrote across the clip. “Decisions decisions…. #motherhood #parenthood #relatable,” Brown, 30, captioned the post.

Source: MEGA The singer shares three kids with the rapper.

Rihanna, who shares sons RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 4 months, with Rocky, appeared to relate to the sentiment. “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!” the “Umbrella” singer commented. While Rihanna and Rocky weren’t intentionally planning to start a family when they welcomed their first child, she previously shared that the idea never scared her off. "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way," she told Vogue in April 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Since becoming a father, Rocky has been open about the values he hopes to pass down to his children. He’s spoken about raising kids who are open-minded and grounded, despite growing up with two globally famous parents. Rihanna has also emphasized the importance of keeping her children connected to their cultural roots. She’s shared that RZA and Riot have worn braided hairstyles as a way of honoring their heritage.

"This is a form of protection by our ancestors...[it] makes us realize where we've come from," she told Vogue China in March 2024. She added, "This is our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have their hair braided...it's something in our blood."

Source: MEGA The rapper has 'always wanted to be a parent.'

Meanwhile, Rocky has opened up about how effortless life has felt with Rihanna. “I always wanted to be a parent. Everybody knows you’ve got to be really selective and careful about who you procreate with. Meeting somebody that was like, morally inclined, it really felt like we were parallel as far as things we can agree on. We were on the same page, born the same year, my dad is from her country — you know, being in the same industry, doing the same thing. It’s so many similarities it’s just funny — we laugh about it a lot,” he told The New York Times on January 16.