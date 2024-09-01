Rihanna Is 'Ready to Take on Another Pregnancy,' Source Claims: 'It's No Secret She'd Love to Have a Little Girl'
Will Rihanna have baby No. 3 by 2025?
According to an insider, the R&B star is ready to have another child with partner A$AP Rocky after the couple welcomed sons, RZA, in May 2022, and Riot, in August 2023.
“Rihanna turned 36 this year and she’d love to have more kids,” the insider said of the singer, who last released an album in 2016. “She wants to do it the natural way, not with IVF or anything like that, so there’s no time to waste and she knows it.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 35, got together back in 2021 and have been overjoyed to make such a beautiful family.
“Her youngest is a year old now,” the source said. “She’s ready to take on another pregnancy and of course, it’s no secret she’d love to have a little girl so that’s part of the push to try again.”
Back in December 2023, Rihanna joked about how much she wanted a baby girl with E! News.
The successful businesswoman quipped that the only thing she hadn’t been able to achieve was to “have daughters!”
However, she hinted she and the rapper have been thinking about expanding their brood, saying: “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”
“She and Rocky aren’t putting pressure on anything,” the insider shared. “They’re in love and enjoying their time together and not under any deadline.”
This month, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted taking their sons to the Bahamas to enjoy their summer. The lovebirds were recently seen enjoying the crystal blue water with their tots.
- Kylie Jenner's Nannies 'Work 12-Hour Shifts' and 'Hardly' Have Any 'Work-Life Balance': 'It's Extreme'
- Ben Affleck's Middle Child Fin, 15, Takes Driving Lessons as Actor Looks for a Fresh Start After Jennifer Lopez Split: Photos
- Paris Hilton Defends Herself After Being Mom-Shamed for Not Making Her Toddler Wear a Life Jacket on Boat
“They’ve been having a wonderful time with her family in the Bahamas,” the source stated. “Rocky is totally one of them now and very much loved.”
The confidante even noted how the getaway could be the perfect time for the pair to start trying for a third offspring.
“It’s just been a very happy and sweet time and the hope is that she’ll come home from this trip with a bun in the oven,” they claimed.
As OK! previously reported, on top of Rihanna living it up in the Bahamas this summer, she also had tons of fun while promoting her underwear line back in July.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In an Instagram video, the singer flashed her rear end to the camera to show off the product.
"Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six-pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿♀️," she joked.
Life & Style reported on Rihanna's want for baby No. 3.