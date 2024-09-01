Rihanna Is 'Ready to Take on Another Pregnancy,' Source Claims: 'It's No Secret She'd Love to Have a Little Girl'

“Rihanna turned 36 this year and she’d love to have more kids,” the insider said of the singer, who last released an album in 2016. “She wants to do it the natural way, not with IVF or anything like that, so there’s no time to waste and she knows it.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 35, got together back in 2021 and have been overjoyed to make such a beautiful family.